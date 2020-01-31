'Energize, not polarize': Buttigieg's closing argument focuses on unity

Sanders, meanwhile, has presented a false contrast between “revolution and status quo,” Buttigieg said.

“Over the last 50 years, every time my party has won the White House, it’s been with a candidate who’s looked to the future, who’s brought solutions to Washington from the outside and who opens the door to a new generation of leadership,” Buttigieg said.

“Let’s not get caught up in the arguments of before,” he added. “We have to leave the politics of the past in the past and build a new politics that is defined by belonging, by boldness and by action."

That politics involves not only Democrats but also independents and what Buttigieg called “future former Republicans.” Buttigieg defended his decision to appear on Fox News town halls, explaining his vision of a Democratic Party with a big-tent.

With mere hours until the caucuses, Buttigieg has only accelerated his blitz down the campaign trail. On Friday alone, the 38-year-old held two town halls on the state’s western banks before dashing 300 miles to Clinton and Davenport. While Sens. Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar have been sidelined from the Iowa trail by the impeachment trial of President Trump, Buttigieg has zig-zagged the Hawkeye State with some two dozen town halls.