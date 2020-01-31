You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
'Energize, not polarize': Buttigieg's closing argument focuses on unity
View Comments
alert top story

'Energize, not polarize': Buttigieg's closing argument focuses on unity

{{featured_button_text}}

In March, when an unknown Midwestern mayor with a hard-to-pronounce name first stumped in Davenport, the presidential primary contest had hardly begun.

“It’s definitely a marathon, but it also generates its own kind of energy too,” then-South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg told the Times, mobbed by an overflow crowd of about 90 people at Brew in the Village. “You see what’s at stake, and you hear people share their concerns and their aspirations with you. It fills your sails a little.”

Almost a year later, as marathon nears its end in Iowa, Buttigieg is hoping there’s enough wind to carry him over the finish line and onto the next primaries.

Stumping for the last time in Davenport on Friday night, before an 833-person crowd at St. Ambrose University, Buttigieg delivered his closing argument on how he can harness the nation’s political energy to unite the party and the country.

“In our party right now, we share the same goals, we share the same values,” Buttigieg said, noting a broad consensus on the urgency of issues such as climate change and gun control. “We have to energize, not polarize, the American people around these big ideas.”

Buttigieg explicitly contrasted himself with rivals Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, who lead the Iowa pack. Biden, said Buttigieg, has argued against “taking a risk” on a fresh face like Buttigieg, who has no major experience in Washington and whose biggest electoral victory involved just 11,000 votes.

Sanders, meanwhile, has presented a false contrast between “revolution and status quo,” Buttigieg said.

“Over the last 50 years, every time my party has won the White House, it’s been with a candidate who’s looked to the future, who’s brought solutions to Washington from the outside and who opens the door to a new generation of leadership,” Buttigieg said.

“Let’s not get caught up in the arguments of before,” he added. “We have to leave the politics of the past in the past and build a new politics that is defined by belonging, by boldness and by action."

That politics involves not only Democrats but also independents and what Buttigieg called “future former Republicans.” Buttigieg defended his decision to appear on Fox News town halls, explaining his vision of a Democratic Party with a big-tent.

With mere hours until the caucuses, Buttigieg has only accelerated his blitz down the campaign trail. On Friday alone, the 38-year-old held two town halls on the state’s western banks before dashing 300 miles to Clinton and Davenport. While Sens. Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar have been sidelined from the Iowa trail by the impeachment trial of President Trump, Buttigieg has zig-zagged the Hawkeye State with some two dozen town halls.

Voters at Buttigieg’s Davenport town hall praised the intelligence and poise of the former mayor but paused before committing themselves to him. Some said they wanted someone with more experience on the national stage. Others worried Buttigieg couldn’t win without more buy-in from diverse communities. Dimming Buttigieg’s star has been lackluster support from communities of color, particularly black voters.

Buttigieg picked up an important endorsement Friday from Iowa Rep. Phyllis Thede, a longtime Bettendorf legislator and member of Iowa’s Legislative Black Caucus.

“This is a beautiful young soul. We need to encourage him,” Thede told the crowd. “He could be my son. I’m proud of him, like any mother could be.”

In SAU’s Lee Lohman Arena, where Buttigieg also appeared at a Quad-City Times candidate forum in September, the scoreboard read 2:03, 20-20, a reminder of the Feb. 3, 2020 caucuses.

“We’ve come a long way,” Buttigieg said. “You don’t have to choose between how to govern well and how to win big. As a matter of fact, the way to do both is the same: It is to focus on the future, and to leave the politics of the past in the past.”

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News