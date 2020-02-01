Elizabeth Warren wants big structural change. Is Iowa ready?

For Iowa Democrats, the 2020 election is a second chance to vote out a man they consider dangerously unfit for the presidency.

For Davenport resident Tiffany Miclot, Monday’s caucuses are, more simply, a second chance to vote.

Miclot’s 2016 caucus night was traumatic. She was hit by a car while crossing the street to caucus at Sudlow Intermediate School. Her wrist was broken, her chance to caucus shattered.

“I had my voice taken away from me,” the Davenport resident said. “Now it’s more important than last time. I know I want Donald Trump out of the White House.”

Miclot is caucusing for U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren. “I want my kids to know that in terrible circumstances, there’s someone who’ll stand up for us.”

For millions of Americans tired of Trump, the stakes of the 2020 election couldn’t be clearer. But interviews with voters from around the Quad-Cities portrayed the election as less of a do-over and more of a do-better.

“This election is about decency and about what America truly stands for,” said Mary Haas, a Davenport voter who hasn’t decided who she’ll caucus for.