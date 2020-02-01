Elizabeth Warren wants big structural change. Is Iowa ready?

For Iowa Democrats, the 2020 election is a second chance to vote out a man they consider dangerously unfit for the presidency.
For Davenport resident Tiffany Miclot, Monday’s caucuses are, more simply, a second chance to vote.
Miclot’s 2016 caucus night was traumatic. She was hit by a car while crossing the street to caucus at Sudlow Intermediate School. Her wrist was broken, her chance to caucus shattered.
“I had my voice taken away from me,” the Davenport resident said. “Now it’s more important than last time. I know I want Donald Trump out of the White House.”
Miclot is caucusing for U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren. “I want my kids to know that in terrible circumstances, there’s someone who’ll stand up for us.”
For millions of Americans tired of Trump, the stakes of the 2020 election couldn’t be clearer. But interviews with voters from around the Quad-Cities portrayed the election as less of a do-over and more of a do-better.
“This election is about decency and about what America truly stands for,” said Mary Haas, a Davenport voter who hasn’t decided who she’ll caucus for.
With under 48 hours until the first-in-nation caucuses, Warren herself framed her campaign in moral terms at the River Center on Saturday night, her 117th event in Iowa. “Big structural change is hard,” Warren told the roughly 450 people at River Center. “But it’s the right thing to do.”
Warren’s final pitch to Iowans zeroed in on what “big structural change” entails and why an unabashedly bold pitch for it is not just important but imperative.
“It’s about money, money, money,” Warren said. “Whatever is the issue that’s most for you, the one that gets you going, understand this: If there’s a decision to be made in Washington, it has been influenced by money.”
Once the influence of money is neutered, “the rest of the world opens up” on issues like gun control, climate change, health care and prescription drug prices, Warren elaborated.
To fund many of her ambitious plans, and to close the gap between the haves and have-nots, Warren has proposed a wealth tax of $0.02 per dollar on fortunes greater than $50 million. It’s an idea that polls well with a majority of Democrats, Republicans and Independents, a point Warren emphasized as part of her appeal to Americans who might vote for her as well as those who won’t.
For all the gripe about the purported advent of “identity politics,” or an electoral strategy that caters narrowly to racial, gender, or other identity groups, Iowa voters were emphatic on Saturday that a candidate’s gender was a non-factor in their decision.
“I’d vote for a woman because of her politics and qualifications, not because she’s a woman,” said Amanda Wilmsmeyer, an undecided Davenport voter. “A woman won the popular vote. People are clearly okay with a woman.”
“It has nothing to do with gender,” added Lisa Garman, a local volunteer for Warren. “It’s gravy to me she’s female.”
To her supporters, Warren is not 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, a woman maligned as a Washington insider and who inspired lukewarm voter enthusiasm. Warren has made fighting corruption her top aim, the heart of the “big structural change” she’s stumped on for over a year.
But parts of “big structural change” will require Congress, or at least a Democrat in the White House. That requires a Democrat win the general election.
The number one issue on the mind of voters is electability. For Kim Chandler, a history teacher from Andalusia, the nominee needs to transcend identity groups and speak to “all of us, the American people.”
What’s holding back a number of undecided voters who like Warren is a persistent concern over whether she can beat Trump.
“I’m worried people will think Warren is a socialist,” Wilmsmeyer said.
Or as Miclot put it: “I’m still kind of scared Donald Trump is going to win.”
For her part, Warren styled herself a fighter eager to battle the behemoth power of corporate and political corruption. “Fighting back is an act of patriotism,” she said. “The danger is real. Our democracy hangs in the balance.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.