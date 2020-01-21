Eldridge administrator search draws pool of 30 candidates

The search for a new Eldridge city administrator drew a pool of 30 applicants — a number equal to the years the current administrator has served the community.
"That's far more than I thought you'd receive. You have a great location and a great reputation," Patrick Callahan, the municipal consultant hired to conduct the search, said in an update Monday night to the Eldridge City Council.
Callahan of Callahan Municipal Consultants LLC in Anamosa, Iowa, said he expected about 20 candidates for the position being vacated by the retirement of longtime City Administrator John Dowd.
"Seven or eight applicants could hit the ground running," Callahan said at the special work session. "I'm very happy with the quality you got."
He credited Eldridge's reputation of stability as a huge draw as well as Dowd's longevity. "That's another thing candidates found appealing — that somebody has been here 30 years."
Eldridge has several long-term employees in its ranks, Mayor Marty O'Boyle said.
You have free articles remaining.
The search drew candidates from 12 states including "a nice representation of the Quad-City area," he said, along with Midwest, East Coast and Texas candidates.
The salary range is an annual base of $90,000 to $108,000. Dowd earns $104,850.
The special work session Monday lacked a quorum with only two council members, Brian Dockery and Frank King, present along with the mayor.
Callahan said the next step is for each council member to rank the candidates, which he will use along with a scoring system to narrow the pool to between five and seven semi-finalists.
The semi-finalists will be interviewed by Callahan and the council via Skype at a council meeting Monday, Jan. 27. From those interviews, three to four finalists will be selected to be interviewed in person on Feb. 7.
He said many of the candidates have requested confidentiality for the interview process.
Callahan said he expects to make a final recommendation to the council by Feb. 10.
With time to give notice to a current employer, he said it could be May 1 before a new administrator is in place.