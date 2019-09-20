WHAT WE KNOW: Atkinson Village Board members have yet to decide whether or not to allow chickens to be kept in the village.
WHAT'S NEW: At their meeting Monday, board members were not able to reach a decision regarding chickens being kept within the village limits.
A motion made by board member Ryan Rahn to amend the current ordinance regarding keeping chickens in the village failed to receive a second, and the issue will continue to be a topic of discussion at future meetings.
Mayor Ken Taber said there is an ordinance dating back to 1870 that states no farm animals will be allowed in the village, and he told the board, “We have to see if that ordinance was ever amended and if it has not, it will remain standing as the ordinance reads and chickens will not be allowed in the village.”
You have free articles remaining.
The board has received some letters opposing having chickens in the village and one couple in favor of the issue attended Monday’s meeting.
In other business, the board:
- Although no action was taken, the board also heard a request from Chris Martinez, Geneseo, asking if the board will allow a hemp-growing facility within the village. Martinez is looking for a 3,000 to 5,000 square foot indoor facility to grow hemp. He told the board the hemp is not for marijuana use but would be used for CBD (cannabidiol) oils which are found in the cannabis plant. Board members are not aware of an ordinance addressing the issue and told Martinez they will seek more information from village attorney Virgil Thurman before making a decision.
- The board also approved a request from Reagan Lommell, Geneseo, asking for permission to establish a 180 by 48 square foot dog park at the east end of the track and soccer field at the baseball complex to fulfill a community service requirement in earning her Gold Girl Scout badge.
WHAT'S NEXT: The board will contact Henry County officials to seek information regarding replacing the guard rails on the Interstate 80 overpass leading to the new Love’s Travel Stop and Country Store in Atkinson.