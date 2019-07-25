MOLINE — At Western Illinois University, leadership has turned over rapidly over the last six months.
Two of the new faces at WIU made their public debuts in the Quad-Cities on Thursday. The new Acting President Martin Abraham and new Director of Undergraduate Admissions and Enrollment Services Douglas Freed sat down with the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline, at the WIU-Quad-Cities campus, to discuss their vision for the university’s survival and success amid an unprecedented enrollment crisis.
Abraham was named provost of Western Illinois University in May. Just a month later, Jack Thomas resigned as university president, and Abraham was named the acting president. He comes to WIU from Youngstown State University, in Ohio, where he was a professor of civil/environmental and chemical engineering and also served as provost and vice president for academic affairs from 2015-18.
Freed comes from Detroit, Mich., where he previously served as director of the Transfer Student Success Center at Wayne State University.
Below is a transcript, which has been edited for length.
DISPATCH-ARGUS: Many in this community are unsure if WIU will survive. What message do you have for people who are concerned?
ABRAHAM: The first message I’d have is: stop being concerned. That’s not a question they should even be asking. Western is not going anywhere. There’s no future that I can foresee in which Western Illinois does not survive.
Doug [Freed] and I have worked together now for three weeks. We have every expectation that enrollment is going to start going up. Not this year. Maybe not in 2020. But there’s no question that by 2021 you’re going to see numbers going in the correct direction.
I don’t know the right number for Western Illinois. But we can achieve a much larger enrollment than we have. We’re not leaving the Quad-Cities. We’re not leaving Macomb. They’re both very important for us. They serve different constituencies, but both serve important constituencies. We’re not going anywhere.
D-A: Walk us through the next 3 or so months. What’s on the agenda for the first 100 days?
ABRAHAM: The first 100 days, our focus is on enrollment. We don’t even have 100 days from today to impact the enrollment for fall 2020. We’re spending a lot of time right not to look at what we need to be doing in order to be more dynamic, in order to have the right programs in place — whether it’s the Discover Western programs or the scholarship agenda.
The second thing that’s part of the first 100 days is meeting people in the communities, getting out of the university and meeting people really where they are.
I’ve spent more time in Macomb over the past three weeks than in the Quad-Cities, but I’ve been here a lot and will continue to be up here. I’ve been meeting with business leaders in the communities here, trying to figure out what their needs are, talking about what specific opportunities and needs they have so we can be responsive to those needs.
We can get our students engaged with those businesses as well. We want to know that our students have opportunities to work with those companies if they want to do an internship. We want internship programs lined up. Now we’re not going to build those programs in the first 100 days, but we’re going to start to lay the groundwork.
The third piece I’m committed to is making our university a welcoming place for all of our students, faculty, and staff. We support everybody. They come from different backgrounds, different economic strata. It doesn’t matter. We want them to be welcome, for them to know that they are welcome and that we value what they bring to the university.
D-A: What should be that relationship between the campuses? What does it look like?
ABRAHAM: I’m not entirely sure what exactly the relationship looks like. That’s something we have to still figure out. We’re going to spend more time looking at that over the next six months to a year. We serve different populations, to an extent. We’re going to continue to do that. But we have to figure out the unique elements we can do in Macomb, the unique things we can do in the Quad-Cities, how the campuses can benefit each other to give us the best opportunities to move forward effectively together.
It’s not about Quad-Cities or Macomb; it’s about Quad-Cities and Macomb. We’re serving the people of western Illinois, north, south, across the state. We do that best when Quad-Cities and Macomb work together.
D-A: Obviously, you want to recruit as many students as possible. But resources are finite. Most of the growth in Illinois is in and around Chicago. Our region is losing people. What’s the strategy? Is it to get everyone from our region coming to WIU? To double down on Chicago suburbs? Where will new students be coming from?
FREED: All of those places. We’re looking at our primary markets around western Illinois. We definitely want those students. But one of the success stories that’s been overlooked is that our number-one feeder schools are from Macomb and the surrounding areas. We are getting students from there. And then certainly Chicago; we’re going to go where there are people.
ABRAHAM: We have several programs that are unique. We have great engineering programs in Quad-Cities that need to grow and expand. We’ve just spun off the civil and the electrical engineering from the general engineering. That gives us a new opportunity to recruit students into our engineering programs. It’s an incredibly important field we have. We have one of the largest law enforcement programs in the nation, and one of the best … We tremendous programs in the performing arts... Our nursing graduates are all passing their licensure exams and being successful.
D-A: It sounds like the issue is, from your perspective, principally a failure of marketing and messaging. Is that all that needs to be fixed at the university?
ABRAHAM: I’m not sure I would say it’s just marketing and messaging, but that’s a lot of it. It’s the way we sell, the way we market, the way we communicate to our students. I think it’s a little more being out there and proactive. It’s more about getting everyone at the university to understand that recruitment is everybody’s task.
D-A: What is your boldest idea for improving enrollment? There’s a great appetite here for solutions that are bolder and different.
FREED: Well, we can’t give away all of our secrets to the competition [laughter]. I look at it as a spectrum of things, not just one thing that’s gonna change. There’s not one magic bullet. If there were, everyone would be doing it. It’s your outreach, your visit programs, your marketing, your messaging, the engagement of the full campus community, including alumni, faculty, staff, and others. Personal connections are invaluable. All of that has to be together and aligned to get things the way we want to go.
ABRAHAM: We’re not the first university that has seen an enrollment decline. We’re not going to be the last.
I came from Youngstown State. When I moved to the provost’s area, we had seen five years in a row of enrollment declines. We turned that around. Over the four years I was there, we had a 5% increase in enrollment.
One of the things we did in Youngstown that was particularly effective was just that communication process. Communicating with prospective students, where they’re at, in a way they appreciated, in a timely manner, continuously or repeatedly in order to get that message to them at the right times, to know they’ve received that message is incredibly important.
D-A: Dr. Abraham, you come from Youngstown, a place with well-chronicled social and economic challenges that are not terribly different than our own area. What’re the great lessons from Youngstown?
ABRAHAM: ... What I did in Youngstown that I think applies here is talking to the business community, engaging with the business community, finding opportunities to get my students involved with them, and bringing them to campus….we worked extensively with the development people in the community….
I’ve been to Galesburg and Quincy, and some of these other towns that are decent-sized communities that have businesses. We can partner with those groups and create an opportunity for them to make this part of the state successfully economically, in terms of bringing people here, creating a quality of life they want to have, and creating experiences that will make this a vibrant area of the country.
D-A: What is the recruitment strategy overseas?
ABRAHAM: I’m interested in looking at new markets. We have a lot of students from India. That’s good. We want to continue that. But I’m also interested in where future areas that students will be coming from. Where are the opportunities? Where do we have connections with these other areas of the world, and how can we provide opportunities for other students?
D-A: University presidents will often travel abroad on recruitment trips. Would you ever consider doing that?
ABRAHAM: I’ve done it before, at other universities. They’re time-consuming, they’re expensive, but they’re effective. When we get to the spot when we’re prepared to do that, I expect that we will do that.