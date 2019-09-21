How this map was created and how to use it

Click on a school to see which board members have lived in the area served by that school since 2003. It will also show how many people have ran, but weren't elected. This map does not include those filing for the 2019 election.

The Scott County Auditor keeps election records and candidate listings as far back as 2003. A new computer program was installed in 2002, and candidate information before at year is not readily available.

Candidates must file with an address, and those documents are public record. Every address in a district corresponds to bounded communities within the district. If a board director or candidate enrolled their children in a school that’s not their “home school,” that is not reflected on this map — it’s purely based on where they lived when they filed their candidacy papers.

The school boundaries can shift from year to year, whether because a school closed or because of fluctuating enrollment concentrations. This map shows the most recent boundary lines, with the exception of Thomas Jefferson Elementary in Bettendorf, which closed at the end of the 2018-2019 school year. That neighborhood is now served by Mark Twain Elementary and, because there was such a disparity in the number of candidates in the two neighborhoods, those have been kept separate for the purposes of this map.