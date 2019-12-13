Western Illinois University to open a search for its next president

Western Illinois University has until the first quarter of 2021 to find and recommend a candidate for the 12th president’s seat.
The Board of Trustees did not pass a resolution to appoint interim President Martin Abraham to the seat on Friday, with votes split right down the middle, 4-4.
Abraham was named provost in May, but when Jack Thomas resigned as university president a month later, Abraham was named acting president.
There was no discussion in the public meeting, but Board Chair Polly Radosh said they had spent five hours in closed session on Thursday. After some initial comments, they reconvened in closed session on Friday to wrap up their discussions.
Voting against Abraham’s appointment were Vice Chair Doug Shaw, Secretary Justin Brown and trustees Greg Aguilar and Kisha Lang. Radosh and chairs Erik Dolieslager, Patrick Twomey and Carin Stutz voted for the appointment.
“I certainly hope that you’re one of the candidates, and you also apply,” Aguilar said. “But it’s important we have equitable access to opportunities, so I fully support a national search.”
Before the board went into closed session, Andrea Henderson — who most recently worked at WIU as the director of the Office of Equal Opportunity and Access — urged the board to conduct a national search.
During discussion for a second resolution, this one to create a search committee for president, Lang and Aguilar echoed Henderson’s remarks.
That resolution was unanimously passed, with some trustees who voted to appoint Abraham saying they would fully support the search process, so as to not prolong the search.
“Everyone in this room is very aware of the heightened sense of urgency,” Stutz said, adding she hoped Abraham would be a candidate.
Several people, including faculty and local business owners, offered public comments supporting Abraham’s appointment. Among them was Chris Pynes, the faculty senate chair who, in June, had initially called for the trustees to start the process for a national search. He said the faculty senate would consent to either resolution, though.
“I wanted for us to have the community reset itself, a chance to change some of the racist mindsets,” Lang said of the search committee process, prompting at least one man in the audience to walk out of the meeting. “I just think we should go through the process.”
The trustees also approved Abraham’s interim president agreement. The appointment ends on June 30, 2020, rather than opening it up until 2021, when the 12th president is expected to be chosen. While one audience member asked Radosh about it, and Radosh asked the board if there was interest in amending the appointment dates, none of the trustees chimed in.
Abraham said before the vote he will continue to serve as interim president for as long as needed.
“What I would encourage everyone to do is to continue to rally and continue to be positive,” Dolieslager said. “We have good momentum. In some areas, we have great momentum. Momentum is a powerful thing.”