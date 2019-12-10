Western Illinois University to consider two resolutions regarding 12th president

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If appointed, Abraham’s term would start Jan. 1, and the initial annual base salary given on the resolution is $323,400, with provisions for annual evaluations which could allow for authorization of bonus pay and annual salary increases. When Thomas became president in 2011, his starting salary was $250,000, plus $25,000 in a retirement annuity. Over the course of his eight years as president, he both declined salary increases and gave increases back to the university in the form of student scholarships, according to the McDonough County Voice.

The survey evaluating Abraham’s performance indicated a very high approval of the work he’s done in the last few months. The survey asked about how he cultivated relations in constituency groups, promoted a culture of inclusion regarding both racial/ethnic diversity and gender diversity, how he addressed conflict, improved morale and set priorities. In each category, at least 70% of constituents said they agreed or strongly agreed Abraham had been successful, with one exception: When it came to Abraham understanding the needs of a two-campus university, 60.3% said they agreed he did, and almost 30% responded “neutral,” more than any other topic.