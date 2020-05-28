Western Illinois University spring dean's list

University Relations, Western Illinois University
MACOMB/MOLINE, IL - A total of 1,359 undergraduate students enrolled at Western Illinois University were named to the 2020 Spring Dean's List. The total includes 127 students at the WIU-Quad Cities Campus.
To receive this award, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.6 grade point average on a scale of 4.0, which equals an A in a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded courses; pass-fail hours are not counted (e.g., student teaching, internships).
Students earning Dean's List honors are listed by Illinois counties, cities and towns; as well as other states/towns and other nations.
BUREAU COUNTY
Arlington (61312)
Elliot Paul Butler (Senior)
Robin M Butler (Sophomore)
Buda (61314)
Erica Dyann Buckman (Senior)
Ladd (61329)
Charnelle M Fara (Senior)
Malden (61337)
Kyle R Pinter (Sophomore)
Neponset (61345)
Emma K Gualandi (Junior)
Allen David Pratt (Senior)
Princeton (61356)
Shaylynn R Hartmann (Sophomore)
Tyler R Janiak (Senior)
Angelica Marie Jones (Senior)
Walnut (61376)
Megan Renee Hunt (Senior)
Wyanet (61379)
Madell L Carman (Freshman)
CARROLL COUNTY
Chadwick (61014)
Jade N Grenoble (Senior)
Lanark (61046)
Kenady A Drake (Junior)
Savanna (61074)
Allison Barr (Senior)
HANCOCK COUNTY
Augusta (62311)
Brodie Nicholas Eddington (Senior)
Cole William Eilers (Senior)
Madison R Fox (Senior)
Kraig Hiland (Junior)
Madison M Rampley (Senior)
Kaitlyn R Roberts (Senior)
Abigail Elizabeth Thompson (Senior)
Basco (62313)
Madelyn Nadine Anderson (Senior)
Carthage (62321)
Jacob L Bryan (Junior)
Jenna Bryan (Senior)
Lucas K Cole (Senior)
Nicholas R Greenslaugh (Senior)
Keganne N Ludwig (Senior)
Jace Delven Norman (Senior)
Abigail Jana Seul (Senior)
Dallas City (62330)
Nicole Kay Neuweg (Senior)
Kaylee Nudd (Senior)
Hanna Brook Spiekermeier (Senior)
Hamilton (62341)
Kaitlyn J Little (Senior)
Logan T Mcdowell (Senior)
Jordan Leigh Meierotto (Junior)
La Harpe (61450)
Katlyn Jane Pollock (Senior)
Matthew K Swanson (Senior)
Nauvoo (62354)
Jacob S Franklin (Junior)
Plymouth (62367)
Courtney A Farwell (Senior)
Natalie J Nanninga (Sophomore)
Brittany Elaine Twidwell (Senior)
Warsaw (62379)
Trevor W Woolson (Junior)
HENDERSON COUNTY
Biggsville (61418)
Madison Benge (Senior)
Kevin L Titus (Senior)
Stronghurst (61480)
Kamryn A Endress (Senior)
KNOX COUNTY
Abingdon (61410)
Benjamin M Stipp (Senior)
Bailee N J Vanwinkle (Senior)
Brianna Watt (Senior)
Altona (61414)
Aleck S Main (Senior)
Dahinda (61428)
Amber K Williams (Junior)
Galesburg (61401)
Brooke A Anderson (Senior)
Carey J Anderson (Senior)
Toyanna Antinique Beathea (Senior)
Ryan A Boos (Senior)
Justin M Deford (Senior)
Alexander C Dermer (Senior)
Brittany Anne Earnst (Senior)
Chandler E Fletcher (Junior)
Jacob Tyler Hensley (Senior)
Matt Henry Inness (Senior)
Chad A Johnson (Senior)
Darrian King (Senior)
Brittany N Mason (Senior)
Sara C Mccoy (Senior)
Thomas A Mitchell (Senior)
Lyric E Pendleton (Senior)
Bethany Rose Petentler (Senior)
Taylor M Redington (Sophomore)
Gilson (61436)
Blake W Hennenfent (Senior)
Case L Hennenfent (Sophomore)
Henderson (61439)
Ashley A Shonkwiler (Senior)
Knoxville (61448)
Savannah Rachel Duncan (Senior)
Shelby J Ponder (Junior)
Maquon (61458)
Lucas Ryan Pumfrey (Senior)
Oneida (61467)
Kinze M Dillbeck (Senior)
Brittany Lyn Hobbs-Edwards (Senior)
Hannah J Libby (Senior)
Clark Edward Murdock (Senior)
Austin J Steward (Senior)
Saint Augustine (61474)
Gavin D Horner (Senior)
Wataga (61488)
Austin D Parkinson (Senior)
LA SALLE COUNTY
Earlville (60518)
Daniela R Mcconville (Senior)
La Salle (61301)
Caden S Buettner (Junior)
Kaleb C Salas (Senior)
Leland (60531)
Allison Maureen Glover (Senior)
Marseilles (61341)
Alexis Marie Ickes (Junior)
Mendota (61342)
Natalie E Landgraf (Senior)
Ottawa (61350)
Elizabeth Anne Gonzalo (Senior)
Gabriella M Gonzalo (Sophomore)
Ashley Marie Hancock (Senior)
Dylan R Leasure (Junior)
Hannah E Miskell (Senior)
Megan A Orsini (Sophomore)
John Francis Weygand (Senior)
Peru (61354)
Ashley C Bratkovich (Sophomore)
Sara N Kupperschmid (Senior)
Emily M Sampo (Senior)
Ransom (60470)
Rebecca Kathleen Ruder (Senior)
Sheridan (60551)
Jack William O'Hara (Senior)
Streator (61364)
Robyn L Eib (Senior)
Jessica M Schaumberg (Senior)
LEE COUNTY
Amboy (61310)
Michael L Reed (Senior)
Ashton (61006)
Alexis Lynne Lowe (Senior)
Dixon (61021)
Shane David Barkowski (Senior)
Avery S Farrell (Senior)
Caitlin Anne Hoy (Junior)
Franklin Grove (61031)
Cody A Penick (Junior)
MERCER COUNTY
Aledo (61231)
Gage R Hank (Senior)
Bailey J Kellett (Sophomore)
Kelli J Koch (Senior)
Ellie K Lower (Senior)
Jordan Colin Monson (Senior)
Logan R Moreland (Senior)
Matherville (61263)
Adam R Chandler (Junior)
New Boston (61272)
Taylor Anne Carey (Senior)
Preemption (61276)
Matthew N Adams (Junior)
Seaton (61476)
Brynn C Bergen (Junior)
Mackayla Clawson (Senior)
Sherrard (61281)
Carmen M Bizarri (Senior)
Malia C Bollinger (Sophomore)
Joseph M E Collins (Senior)
Anna Dybro (Senior)
Mick R Exbom (Senior)
Timothy Landini (Senior)
OGLE COUNTY
Forreston (61030)
Samuel Barkalow (Junior)
Gavin M Fuchs (Junior)
Austin J Howald (Senior)
Oregon (61061)
Hayley Paige Porter (Senior)
Polo (61064)
Alexandria Louise Stover (Senior)
Rochelle (61068)
Katelyn Anne Kalata (Senior)
Mason T Lamb (Senior)
Taylor Juleen Nobles (Senior)
Stillman Valley (61084)
Haley N Taylor (Sophomore)
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Coal Valley (61240)
Trent Catlett (Senior)
Kendall D Fulkerson (Sophomore)
Brian P Joy (Senior)
Justin Kelly (Junior)
Kaitlyn M Mayfield (Junior)
Megan E Olson (Junior)
Trentin A Tomasson (Sophomore)
Cordova (61242)
William J Vaughn (Sophomore)
East Moline (61244)
Christie M Abrahams (Senior)
Mohannad I Abu Marar (Senior)
Reilly C Bacorn (Junior)
Christopher L Black (Senior)
Brianna L Bobb (Senior)
Elizabeth R Cook (Senior)
Tristan A Daffara (Senior)
Kokou Eklou (Senior)
Connor M Forret (Senior)
Verenice Lule (Senior)
Kurgan Macias (Senior)
Somabe A Magnon (Senior)
Taylor C May (Senior)
Kelly C Oberhardt (Senior)
Erica J Parrigin (Senior)
Keara C Woods (Junior)
Hampton (61256)
Raven Marie Overton-Price (Senior)
Milan (61264)
Melissa L Bonnett (Senior)
Kaylee Chiavario (Senior)
Caleb Engebrecht (Senior)
Andrew Wyatt Henniges (Senior)
Ashley Evaline Minyard (Senior)
Steven Michael Steiner (Senior)
Cassie Lynn Wales (Senior)
Moline (61265)
Kristie L Amato (Senior)
Monika Bozickovic (Senior)
Kimberly S Chenoweth (Senior)
Madeline M Dickey (Junior)
Alyssa Ealy (Junior)
Tristan M Egert (Sophomore)
Ami Eklou (Senior)
Rocio D Enriquez (Junior)
Steffani M Fielder (Junior)
Daisy Flores (Senior)
Kellsie L Gedye (Senior)
Brett Hesselberg (Senior)
Ashley L Hoffman (Junior)
Joshua Johnson (Senior)
Riley E Maidlow (Junior)
Michael S Mccann (Senior)
Yvan O Ojeda (Junior)
Lydia S Olson (Senior)
Luis M Peralta (Senior)
Jordyn Petit (Senior)
Hannah E Reschke (Senior)
Hayden D Richardson (Junior)
Ryan M Rochholz (Sophomore)
Gil Shafir (Senior)
Zachary William Smith (Senior)
Nela J Swindale (Junior)
Alyssa Marie Timmer (Junior)
Jacob Douglas Viaene (Senior)
Nathanael Weber (Sophomore)
Nessrine K Zbeeb (Senior)
Port Byron (61275)
Taylor Ann Bensenberg (Senior)
Brennan P Harrington (Sophomore)
Jacob Matthew Lange (Senior)
Tyler Sand (Senior)
Rapids City (61278)
Reece Hyrkas (Sophomore)
Montana K Mosel (Senior)
Reynolds (61279)
Dana Renae Dunnett (Senior)
Rock Island (61201)
Anabel M Alva (Senior)
Claire Dodson (Senior)
Isabella Hartley (Junior)
Paw T Htoo (Senior)
Hannah L Lorah (Sophomore)
Sunday Paw (Senior)
Lauren Plumb (Senior)
Michael Shay (Junior)
Kole J Shuda (Senior)
Mya T Zar (Senior)
Silvis (61282)
Andray Golden (Senior)
Celeste Thomasa Jimenez (Senior)
Heather Johnson (Senior)
Alyssa M Sierra (Sophomore)
Gage M Tittle (Junior)
Mei Lin Zheng (Junior)
Taylor Ridge (61284)
Alissa M Anderson (Senior)
Logan E Dierikx (Junior)
Kain M Edwards (Senior)
Megan E Schaver (Sophomore)
Katelyn M Walker (Junior)
STARK COUNTY
Toulon (61483)
Dylan Ford (Senior)
Wyoming (61491)
Kara Anne Downing (Senior)
WHITESIDE COUNTY
Albany (61230)
Trisha Renae Naftzger (Senior)
Erie (61250)
Trey N Anderson (Senior)
Arrianne Jean Lennox (Senior)
Samuel Patrick Vroman (Junior)
Fenton (61251)
Jeremy Huizenga (Sophomore)
Fulton (61252)
Mackenna L Munson (Senior)
Bradley C Schroeder (Sophomore)
Dylan M Temple (Senior)
Morrison (61270)
Lauren S Pannier (Senior)
Prophetstown (61277)
Jared David Forward (Senior)
Rock Falls (61071)
Kylie P Morgan (Senior)
Sterling (61081)
Jarred King (Senior)
Isaiah J Moorman (Sophomore)
Betty P Nicklaus (Senior)
Tampico (61283)
Alyson Wetzell (Senior)
