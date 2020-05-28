Western Illinois University spring dean's list
Western Illinois University spring dean's list

  • Updated
MACOMB/MOLINE, IL - A total of 1,359 undergraduate students enrolled at Western Illinois University were named to the 2020 Spring Dean's List. The total includes 127 students at the WIU-Quad Cities Campus.

To receive this award, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.6 grade point average on a scale of 4.0, which equals an A in a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded courses; pass-fail hours are not counted (e.g., student teaching, internships).

Students earning Dean's List honors are listed by Illinois counties, cities and towns; as well as other states/towns and other nations.

BUREAU COUNTY

Arlington (61312)

Elliot Paul Butler (Senior)

Robin M Butler (Sophomore)

Buda (61314)

Erica Dyann Buckman (Senior)

Ladd (61329)

Charnelle M Fara (Senior)

Malden (61337)

Kyle R Pinter (Sophomore)

Neponset (61345)

Emma K Gualandi (Junior)

Allen David Pratt (Senior)

Princeton (61356)

Shaylynn R Hartmann (Sophomore)

Tyler R Janiak (Senior)

Angelica Marie Jones (Senior)

Walnut (61376)

Megan Renee Hunt (Senior)

Wyanet (61379)

Madell L Carman (Freshman)

CARROLL COUNTY

Chadwick (61014)

Jade N Grenoble (Senior)

Lanark (61046)

Kenady A Drake (Junior)

Savanna (61074)

Allison Barr (Senior)

HANCOCK COUNTY

Augusta (62311)

Brodie Nicholas Eddington (Senior)

Cole William Eilers (Senior)

Madison R Fox (Senior)

Kraig Hiland (Junior)

Madison M Rampley (Senior)

Kaitlyn R Roberts (Senior)

Abigail Elizabeth Thompson (Senior)

Basco (62313)

Madelyn Nadine Anderson (Senior)

Carthage (62321)

Jacob L Bryan (Junior)

Jenna Bryan (Senior)

Lucas K Cole (Senior)

Nicholas R Greenslaugh (Senior)

Keganne N Ludwig (Senior)

Jace Delven Norman (Senior)

Abigail Jana Seul (Senior)

Dallas City (62330)

Nicole Kay Neuweg (Senior)

Kaylee Nudd (Senior)

Hanna Brook Spiekermeier (Senior)

Hamilton (62341)

Kaitlyn J Little (Senior)

Logan T Mcdowell (Senior)

Jordan Leigh Meierotto (Junior)

La Harpe (61450)

Katlyn Jane Pollock (Senior)

Matthew K Swanson (Senior)

Nauvoo (62354)

Jacob S Franklin (Junior)

Plymouth (62367)

Courtney A Farwell (Senior)

Natalie J Nanninga (Sophomore)

Brittany Elaine Twidwell (Senior)

Warsaw (62379)

Trevor W Woolson (Junior)

HENDERSON COUNTY

Biggsville (61418)

Madison Benge (Senior)

Kevin L Titus (Senior)

Stronghurst (61480)

Kamryn A Endress (Senior)

KNOX COUNTY

Abingdon (61410)

Benjamin M Stipp (Senior)

Bailee N J Vanwinkle (Senior)

Brianna Watt (Senior)

Altona (61414)

Aleck S Main (Senior)

Dahinda (61428)

Amber K Williams (Junior)

Galesburg (61401)

Brooke A Anderson (Senior)

Carey J Anderson (Senior)

Toyanna Antinique Beathea (Senior)

Ryan A Boos (Senior)

Justin M Deford (Senior)

Alexander C Dermer (Senior)

Brittany Anne Earnst (Senior)

Chandler E Fletcher (Junior)

Jacob Tyler Hensley (Senior)

Matt Henry Inness (Senior)

Chad A Johnson (Senior)

Darrian King (Senior)

Brittany N Mason (Senior)

Sara C Mccoy (Senior)

Thomas A Mitchell (Senior)

Lyric E Pendleton (Senior)

Bethany Rose Petentler (Senior)

Taylor M Redington (Sophomore)

Gilson (61436)

Blake W Hennenfent (Senior)

Case L Hennenfent (Sophomore)

Henderson (61439)

Ashley A Shonkwiler (Senior)

Knoxville (61448)

Savannah Rachel Duncan (Senior)

Shelby J Ponder (Junior)

Maquon (61458)

Lucas Ryan Pumfrey (Senior)

Oneida (61467)

Kinze M Dillbeck (Senior)

Brittany Lyn Hobbs-Edwards (Senior)

Hannah J Libby (Senior)

Clark Edward Murdock (Senior)

Austin J Steward (Senior)

Saint Augustine (61474)

Gavin D Horner (Senior)

Wataga (61488)

Austin D Parkinson (Senior)

LA SALLE COUNTY

Earlville (60518)

Daniela R Mcconville (Senior)

La Salle (61301)

Caden S Buettner (Junior)

Kaleb C Salas (Senior)

Leland (60531)

Allison Maureen Glover (Senior)

Marseilles (61341)

Alexis Marie Ickes (Junior)

Mendota (61342)

Natalie E Landgraf (Senior)

Ottawa (61350)

Elizabeth Anne Gonzalo (Senior)

Gabriella M Gonzalo (Sophomore)

Ashley Marie Hancock (Senior)

Dylan R Leasure (Junior)

Hannah E Miskell (Senior)

Megan A Orsini (Sophomore)

John Francis Weygand (Senior)

Peru (61354)

Ashley C Bratkovich (Sophomore)

Sara N Kupperschmid (Senior)

Emily M Sampo (Senior)

Ransom (60470)

Rebecca Kathleen Ruder (Senior)

Sheridan (60551)

Jack William O'Hara (Senior)

Streator (61364)

Robyn L Eib (Senior)

Jessica M Schaumberg (Senior)

LEE COUNTY

Amboy (61310)

Michael L Reed (Senior)

Ashton (61006)

Alexis Lynne Lowe (Senior)

Dixon (61021)

Shane David Barkowski (Senior)

Avery S Farrell (Senior)

Caitlin Anne Hoy (Junior)

Franklin Grove (61031)

Cody A Penick (Junior)

MERCER COUNTY

Aledo (61231)

Gage R Hank (Senior)

Bailey J Kellett (Sophomore)

Kelli J Koch (Senior)

Ellie K Lower (Senior)

Jordan Colin Monson (Senior)

Logan R Moreland (Senior)

Matherville (61263)

Adam R Chandler (Junior)

New Boston (61272)

Taylor Anne Carey (Senior)

Preemption (61276)

Matthew N Adams (Junior)

Seaton (61476)

Brynn C Bergen (Junior)

Mackayla Clawson (Senior)

Sherrard (61281)

Carmen M Bizarri (Senior)

Malia C Bollinger (Sophomore)

Joseph M E Collins (Senior)

Anna Dybro (Senior)

Mick R Exbom (Senior)

Timothy Landini (Senior)

OGLE COUNTY

Forreston (61030)

Samuel Barkalow (Junior)

Gavin M Fuchs (Junior)

Austin J Howald (Senior)

Oregon (61061)

Hayley Paige Porter (Senior)

Polo (61064)

Alexandria Louise Stover (Senior)

Rochelle (61068)

Katelyn Anne Kalata (Senior)

Mason T Lamb (Senior)

Taylor Juleen Nobles (Senior)

Stillman Valley (61084)

Haley N Taylor (Sophomore)

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY

Coal Valley (61240)

Trent Catlett (Senior)

Kendall D Fulkerson (Sophomore)

Brian P Joy (Senior)

Justin Kelly (Junior)

Kaitlyn M Mayfield (Junior)

Megan E Olson (Junior)

Trentin A Tomasson (Sophomore)

Cordova (61242)

William J Vaughn (Sophomore)

East Moline (61244)

Christie M Abrahams (Senior)

Mohannad I Abu Marar (Senior)

Reilly C Bacorn (Junior)

Christopher L Black (Senior)

Brianna L Bobb (Senior)

Elizabeth R Cook (Senior)

Tristan A Daffara (Senior)

Kokou Eklou (Senior)

Connor M Forret (Senior)

Verenice Lule (Senior)

Kurgan Macias (Senior)

Somabe A Magnon (Senior)

Taylor C May (Senior)

Kelly C Oberhardt (Senior)

Erica J Parrigin (Senior)

Keara C Woods (Junior)

Hampton (61256)

Raven Marie Overton-Price (Senior)

Milan (61264)

Melissa L Bonnett (Senior)

Kaylee Chiavario (Senior)

Caleb Engebrecht (Senior)

Andrew Wyatt Henniges (Senior)

Ashley Evaline Minyard (Senior)

Steven Michael Steiner (Senior)

Cassie Lynn Wales (Senior)

Moline (61265)

Kristie L Amato (Senior)

Monika Bozickovic (Senior)

Kimberly S Chenoweth (Senior)

Madeline M Dickey (Junior)

Alyssa Ealy (Junior)

Tristan M Egert (Sophomore)

Ami Eklou (Senior)

Rocio D Enriquez (Junior)

Steffani M Fielder (Junior)

Daisy Flores (Senior)

Kellsie L Gedye (Senior)

Brett Hesselberg (Senior)

Ashley L Hoffman (Junior)

Joshua Johnson (Senior)

Riley E Maidlow (Junior)

Michael S Mccann (Senior)

Yvan O Ojeda (Junior)

Lydia S Olson (Senior)

Luis M Peralta (Senior)

Jordyn Petit (Senior)

Hannah E Reschke (Senior)

Hayden D Richardson (Junior)

Ryan M Rochholz (Sophomore)

Gil Shafir (Senior)

Zachary William Smith (Senior)

Nela J Swindale (Junior)

Alyssa Marie Timmer (Junior)

Jacob Douglas Viaene (Senior)

Nathanael Weber (Sophomore)

Nessrine K Zbeeb (Senior)

Port Byron (61275)

Taylor Ann Bensenberg (Senior)

Brennan P Harrington (Sophomore)

Jacob Matthew Lange (Senior)

Tyler Sand (Senior)

Rapids City (61278)

Reece Hyrkas (Sophomore)

Montana K Mosel (Senior)

Reynolds (61279)

Dana Renae Dunnett (Senior)

Rock Island (61201)

Anabel M Alva (Senior)

Claire Dodson (Senior)

Isabella Hartley (Junior)

Paw T Htoo (Senior)

Hannah L Lorah (Sophomore)

Sunday Paw (Senior)

Lauren Plumb (Senior)

Michael Shay (Junior)

Kole J Shuda (Senior)

Mya T Zar (Senior)

Silvis (61282)

Andray Golden (Senior)

Celeste Thomasa Jimenez (Senior)

Heather Johnson (Senior)

Alyssa M Sierra (Sophomore)

Gage M Tittle (Junior)

Mei Lin Zheng (Junior)

Taylor Ridge (61284)

Alissa M Anderson (Senior)

Logan E Dierikx (Junior)

Kain M Edwards (Senior)

Megan E Schaver (Sophomore)

Katelyn M Walker (Junior)

STARK COUNTY

Toulon (61483)

Dylan Ford (Senior)

Wyoming (61491)

Kara Anne Downing (Senior)

WHITESIDE COUNTY

Albany (61230)

Trisha Renae Naftzger (Senior)

Erie (61250)

Trey N Anderson (Senior)

Arrianne Jean Lennox (Senior)

Samuel Patrick Vroman (Junior)

Fenton (61251)

Jeremy Huizenga (Sophomore)

Fulton (61252)

Mackenna L Munson (Senior)

Bradley C Schroeder (Sophomore)

Dylan M Temple (Senior)

Morrison (61270)

Lauren S Pannier (Senior)

Prophetstown (61277)

Jared David Forward (Senior)

Rock Falls (61071)

Kylie P Morgan (Senior)

Sterling (61081)

Jarred King (Senior)

Isaiah J Moorman (Sophomore)

Betty P Nicklaus (Senior)

Tampico (61283)

Alyson Wetzell (Senior)

