Western Illinois University is on pace to increase retention, admittance, application rates

“A lot of times, it’s just another catch that a student before falling through the cracks,” Schuch said. “By week five, if you haven’t really connected in and found your people yet, that’s concerning for us.”

There were 325 meetings with students last fall, and Schuch said they were looking at revamping fall orientation, too. “We don’t want to just bring somebody in and say good luck. We want them to be successful here,” he said.

While students are being retained, other departments are working to recruit applicants and then admitted students for the fall.

“No campus can continue to go down 10% every year and continue to stay afloat. We obviously have to start by flipping that script,” said Gary Swegan, interim associate vice president of enrollment management. It’s been 12 years since WIU saw an increase in enrollment from one fall to the next, but he said he was optimistic that the ship was turning for WIU.

There’s a 6% increase in admitted freshmen from this point last year, Swegan said. Transfer and graduate applications are also up, though he said it’s too early to make predictions off of applications.