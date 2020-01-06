'We are one Mark Twain': Bettendorf elementary students start 2020 in their new building

After Leigh Cliborn’s fifth-graders piled into their classroom Monday morning, there were only a few points of notice or concern. She pointed out the all-important location for the lunch menu calendar. During announcements, there was a brief hiccup as the students realized there wasn’t an American flag for them to pledge to yet. Most critically, though, they picked their new seats.
“They pick a seat, I make a note, and then they never sit there again,” Cliborn joked as her students settled in. “I’ve been doing this for 17 years.”
Even in the span of a career spanning nearly two decades, Monday was a special day. It was the first day students attended the new Mark Twain Elementary in Bettendorf.
You wouldn’t know the students had been shuffled around the district a few times in the last year listening to them. They talked about new iPhones, the flu they had over winter break, new puppies and ukuleles. The new seats, classroom and building didn’t seem to interest the fifth-graders so much.
Being on site several times — for construction tours, to move their classroom supplies, and for Friday’s ribbon cutting and open house — seemed to effectively smooth things over and deter what could have been a chaotic first day.
“That was our purpose and our aim. We had a lot of transitions this year,” Principal Caroline Olson said. “Everything around us is new, but we’re the same people.”
Mark Twain and Thomas Jefferson elementary schools merged at the end of the last school year. While classes had already been combined since the start of the year, students were split by grade while construction wrapped. Olson was split between campuses at the old Thomas Jefferson and a renovated portion of Ross College.
After at least a few months of being everyone’s principal, Olson was finally able to see all of her students at once.
At 9 a.m., students were seated for an all-school assembly on “kindness and taking care of everybody in our new school.”
Addressing everyone from preschoolers to fifth graders to actual adults, Olson asked for a thumbs up from anyone who thought the new building was cool. A sea of tiny thumbs shot up.
The assembly wasn’t long — just long enough for some skits about keeping the school clean and an exercise in unity. Class by class, students were called up from the floor of the gym and told to form a circle, with their backs to the wall. Teachers unfurled skeins of red yarn, putting it in little hands, before they were instructed to put the yarn on the floor in front of their feet and — on the count of three — step or hop across the line.
“We are one school inside this circle,” Olson said. “We are one Mark Twain.”