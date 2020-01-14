Village Elders group questions expulsion of Davenport West student

The district said in a statement that many of the allegations the Village Elders made were inaccurate, but that it would not comment further on the particulars of this case because it does not comment on student or employee matters.

"When the District is aware of inappropriate conduct occurring in the school setting, it has a range of options short of expulsion for dealing with the conduct. A student who engages in violent behavior, however, often excludes him or herself from such options because safety must become the District’s focus," the statement reads.

Captured on a cellphone video and posted to Facebook, the attack caused brain trauma, and Macaluso had to be flown to the University of Iowa Children's Hospitals for emergency surgery.

Both Hughes and Macaluso's mother, Theresa Wallenhorst, said the attack was prompted by a photo Macaluso took of Student A during the course of a what Wallenhorst called a "school project."

In the photo, Student A is lying in one of West High School's halls. A school janitor is lying behind him. Hughes said her son and janitor were "goofing around" but he was later bullied because of the suggestive nature of the photo.

Hughes said the bullying over the picture led her son to act out.

