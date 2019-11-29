{{featured_button_text}}
Allison Vail

Allison Vail is the Area Career Center Student of the Month for October.

EDGINGTON — The Staff at the Area Career Center at United Township High School has selected Allison Vail as the Student of the Month for October. The daughter of Dee McWilliams of Milan and Kent Vail of Woodhull, she was recognized for her efforts in the Early Childhood Education II Program.

Vail says her favorite class is the Early Childhood Development  at the Area Career Center and instructor Mrs. Rose Hernandez is her favorite teacher. She previously participated in golf and volleyball at Rockridge and is currently a member of the Gender & Sexuality Alliance Club.

Outside of school, Vail is employed at Steak & Shake. After high school, she plans to continue her study of Early Childhood Development at Black Hawk College, then transfer to Western Illinois University.

Allison was recognized by the Rockridge CUSD #300 Board of Education at its Nov. 12 meeting.

