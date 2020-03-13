Update: Illinois to close all schools for two weeks, Iowa schools to remain open for now

A day earlier, Pritzker mandated the cancellation of events of more than 1,000 people and encouraged organizers of events with at least 250 attendees to cancel on their own.

Illinois officials on Friday also reported 14 additional cases of people who had tested positive for the virus, bringing the state's total number of COVID-19 cases to 46. State officials are focused on trying to limit transmission in Illinois and hope that broader actions will help, said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

In Iowa, public schools in the state will remain open, at least for now, Gov. Kim Reynolds said at a press conference Friday afternoon.

Schools will continue to take guidance from the state public health department, which is not yet suggesting large gatherings be canceled, according to the memo.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.