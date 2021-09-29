United Township Area Career Center September Student of the Month

Twenty-one students attending United Township Area Career Center in East Moline, Illinois have been selected September 2021 Student of the Month. These students are chosen on the basis of classroom tests and performance, as well as attitude, motivation and attendance. These students will be awarded with a certificate indicating their achievement. Students from ten area high schools attend the Area Career Center where they receive a wide variety of training in these programs.
The student's name, high school and the Area Career Center program in which they are enrolled are listed below.
AUTO BODY I, Jan Rocio Luna, UNITED TOWNSHIP
AUTO MECHANICS I, Adrian Valle, UNITED TOWNSHIP
AUTO MECHANICS II, Logan Veloz, UNITED TOWNSHIP
BUILDING TRADES I, Coy Dettmer, UNITED TOWNSHIP
BUILDING TRADES I, Kile Johnson, ORION
DESIGN AND DRAFTING I, Logan Soldat, UNITED TOWNSHIP
EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION I, Michelle Frerich, MOLINE
EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION I, Lilyana Weathers, UNITED TOWNSHIP
EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION I, Akylah Crowder, UNITED TOWNSHIP
EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION II, Adriana Villalpando, UNITED TOWNSHIP
EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION II, Regina Harmening, UNITED TOWNSHIP
ECHO I, Teagan Colclasure, UNITED TOWNSHIP
ECHO I, Kai Mendez, UNITED TOWNSHIP
FIRE SCIENCE I, Hailey Roberts , UNITED TOWNSHIP
FIRE SCIENCE II, Marisa Miller, UNITED TOWNSHIP
GRAPHIC ARTS I, Zully Gallardo, UNITED TOWNSHIP
LAW & PUBLIC SAFETY I, Connor Shaffer, ROCKRIDGE
LAW & PUBLIC SAFETY II, Michael Luna, UNITED TOWNSHIP
MANUFACTURING TECH II, Erick Shoesmith, UNITED TOWNSHIP
WELDING I, Emily Kelley, UNITED TOWNSHIP
WELDING I, Bo Johnson, SHERRARD