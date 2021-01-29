United Township Area Career Center second-quarter student recognition

Sixteen students attending United Township Area Career Center in East Moline, Illinois have been selected for Second Quarter Student Recognition. These students are chosen on the basis of classroom tests and performance, as well as attitude, motivation and attendance. These students will be awarded with a certificate indicating their achievement. Students from ten area high schools attend the Area Career Center where they receive a wide variety of training in these programs.
The student's name, high school and the Area Career Center program in which they are enrolled are listed below.
BARBERING I, EMILIA MCDANIEL, SHERRARD
BARBERING II, NATELLA ALIEVA, ROCK ISLAND
BUILDING TRADES I, DAYTON MEGUFFY, UNITED TOWNSHIP
BUILDING TRADES I, EMILY YEATER, SHERRARD
DESIGN & DRAFTING II, TYLER DEMAREST, UNITED TOWNSHIP
ECHO I, SHAR DAH, MOLINE
ECHO I, NAYELI PEREZ, UNITED TOWNSHIP
GRAPHIC ARTS I, KYLE MICHAELS, UNITED TOWNSHIP
GRAPHIC ARTS II, ASHLEY SHEWELL, ORION
LAW & PUBLIC SAFETY I, BROOKLYNN PETERSON, MOLINE
LAW & PUBLIC SAFETY I, MICHAEL LUNA, UNITED TOWNSHIP