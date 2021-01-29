 Skip to main content
United Township Area Career Center second-quarter student recognition
Sixteen students attending United Township Area Career Center in East Moline, Illinois have been selected for Second Quarter Student Recognition. These students are chosen on the basis of classroom tests and performance, as well as attitude, motivation and attendance. These students will be awarded with a certificate indicating their achievement. Students from ten area high schools attend the Area Career Center where they receive a wide variety of training in these programs.

The student's name, high school and the Area Career Center program in which they are enrolled are listed below.

BARBERING I, EMILIA MCDANIEL, SHERRARD

BARBERING II, NATELLA ALIEVA, ROCK ISLAND

BUILDING TRADES I, DAYTON MEGUFFY, UNITED TOWNSHIP

BUILDING TRADES I, EMILY YEATER, SHERRARD

DESIGN & DRAFTING II, TYLER DEMAREST, UNITED TOWNSHIP

ECHO I, SHAR DAH, MOLINE

ECHO I, NAYELI PEREZ, UNITED TOWNSHIP

GRAPHIC ARTS I, KYLE MICHAELS, UNITED TOWNSHIP

GRAPHIC ARTS II, ASHLEY SHEWELL, ORION

LAW & PUBLIC SAFETY I, BROOKLYNN PETERSON, MOLINE

LAW & PUBLIC SAFETY I, MICHAEL LUNA, UNITED TOWNSHIP

LAW & PUBLIC SAFETY I, MADELYNN HORVATH, UNITED TOWNSHIP

LAW & PUBLIC SAFETY II, KADEN RILEY, UNITED TOWNSHIP

LAW & PUBLIC SAFETY II, THAEPAVONG SEANGMANY, UNITED TOWNSHIP

MANUFACTURING TECH I, KYE SMELTZLY, RIVERDALE

MANUFACTURING TECH II, REID MURPHY, UNITED TOWNSHIP

