United Township Area Career Center October Student of the Month

Nineteen students attending United Township Area Career Center in East Moline, Illinois have been selected October 2021 Student of the Month. These students are chosen on the basis of classroom tests and performance, as well as attitude, motivation and attendance. These students will be awarded with a certificate indicating their achievement. Students from ten area high schools attend the Area Career Center where they receive a wide variety of training in these programs.
The student's name, high school and the Area Career Center program in which they are enrolled are listed below.
AUTO BODY I, AVANT JOHNSON, UNITED TOWNSHIP
AUTO BODY II, JADE BOVEE, UNITED TOWNSHIP
AUTO MECHANICS I, JASE BROKAW, ORION
AUTO MECHANICS II, THOMAS LORENSON, UNITED TOWNSHIP
BUILDING TRADES I, DAMION WELLS, UNITED TOWNSHIP
BUILDING TRADES I, SKYLER FRANKLIN, UNITED TOWNSHIP
EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION I, KAYDEN LYORD, UNITED TOWNSHIP
EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION I, ZOE MCCRAW, UNITED TOWNSHIP
EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION I, DESTINY SHAW, UNITED TOWNSHIP
EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION II, DEANNA UNDERWOOD, UNITED TOWNSHIP
ECHO I, SUNG PAR, UNITED TOWNSHIP
ECHO I, MARITZA GARCIA-ROSAS, MOLINE
FIRE SCIENCE I, MAX ZAHNER, ROCK ISLAND
FIRE SCIENCE II, KADENCE MCCARTNEY, SHERRARD
GRAPHIC ARTS I, ANDREW GRIFFIN, UNITED TOWNSHIP
GRAPHIC ARTS I, ISAIAH SMITH, UNITED TOWNSHIP
LAW & PUBLIC SAFETY I, SYDNEY MOYERS, UNITED TOWNSHIP
LAW & PUBLIC SAFETY II, MADELYNN HORVATH, UNITED TOWNSHIP
WELDING I, JAYSON LINDSEY, UNITED TOWNSHIP