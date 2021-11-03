 Skip to main content
United Township Area Career Center October Student of the Month
Nineteen students attending United Township Area Career Center in East Moline, Illinois have been selected October 2021 Student of the Month. These students are chosen on the basis of classroom tests and performance, as well as attitude, motivation and attendance. These students will be awarded with a certificate indicating their achievement. Students from ten area high schools attend the Area Career Center where they receive a wide variety of training in these programs.

The student's name, high school and the Area Career Center program in which they are enrolled are listed below.

AUTO BODY I, AVANT JOHNSON, UNITED TOWNSHIP

AUTO BODY II, JADE BOVEE, UNITED TOWNSHIP

AUTO MECHANICS I, JASE BROKAW, ORION

AUTO MECHANICS II, THOMAS LORENSON, UNITED TOWNSHIP

BUILDING TRADES I, DAMION WELLS, UNITED TOWNSHIP

BUILDING TRADES I, SKYLER FRANKLIN, UNITED TOWNSHIP

EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION I, KAYDEN LYORD, UNITED TOWNSHIP

EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION I, ZOE MCCRAW, UNITED TOWNSHIP

EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION I, DESTINY SHAW, UNITED TOWNSHIP

EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION II, DEANNA UNDERWOOD, UNITED TOWNSHIP

ECHO I, SUNG PAR, UNITED TOWNSHIP

ECHO I, MARITZA GARCIA-ROSAS, MOLINE

FIRE SCIENCE I, MAX ZAHNER, ROCK ISLAND

FIRE SCIENCE II, KADENCE MCCARTNEY, SHERRARD

GRAPHIC ARTS I, ANDREW GRIFFIN, UNITED TOWNSHIP

GRAPHIC ARTS I, ISAIAH SMITH, UNITED TOWNSHIP

LAW & PUBLIC SAFETY I, SYDNEY MOYERS, UNITED TOWNSHIP

LAW & PUBLIC SAFETY II, MADELYNN HORVATH, UNITED TOWNSHIP

WELDING I, JAYSON LINDSEY, UNITED TOWNSHIP

