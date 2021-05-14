United Township Area Career Center fourth-quarter student recognition

,Fourteen students attending United Township Area Career Center in East Moline, Illinois have been selected for Fourth Quarter Student Recognition. These students are chosen on the basis of classroom tests and performance, as well as attitude, motivation and attendance. These students will be awarded with a certificate indicating their achievement. Students from ten area high schools attend the Area Career Center where they receive a wide variety of training in these programs.
The student's name, high school and the Area Career Center program in which they are enrolled are listed below.
BARBERING I, EMELIA MCDANIEL, SHERRARD
BARBERING II, NATELLA ALIEVA, ROCK ISLAND
BUILDING TRADES I, MALYKAI TRICE, UNITED TOWNSHIP
BUILDING TRADES II, OSBALDO BALLESTEROS, UNITED TOWNSHIP
DESIGN & DRAFTING II, TYLER DEMAREST, UNITED TOWNSHIP
ECHO I, ALEXA WESTBROOK, UNITED TOWNSHIP
ECHO I, JANAE WALKER, UNITED TOWNSHIP
GRAPHIC ARTS I, ABIGAL BERGER, UNITED TOWNSHIP
GRAPHIC ARTS II, IAN HOLLIDAY UNITED TOWNSHIP
LAW & PUBLIC SAFETY I, LAZAR LECIC MOLINE