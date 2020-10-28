 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
United Township Area Career Center first-quarter student recognition
View Comments

United Township Area Career Center first-quarter student recognition

{{featured_button_text}}

Fifteen students attending United Township Area Career Center in East Moline, Illinois have been selected for First Quarter Student Recognition. These students are chosen on the basis of classroom tests and performance, as well as attitude, motivation and attendance. These students will be awarded with a certificate indicating their achievement. Students from ten area high schools attend the Area Career Center where they receive a wide variety of training in these programs.

The student's name, high school and the Area Career Center program in which they are enrolled are listed below.

AUTO BODY I, JADE BOVEE, UNITED TOWNSHIP

AUTO BODY I, EVAN BEGYN, ROCKRIDGE

AUTO MECHANICS I, JUSTIN GRIGSBY, MOLINE

AUTO MECHANICS II, COREY HARTSON, RIVERDALE

BUILDING TRADES I, VIVIANA MINA, UNITED TOWNSHIP

BUILDING TRADES I, CHASE BURGESS, UNITED TOWNSHIP

DESIGN & DRAFTING II, EVAN POTTER, UNITED TOWNSHIP

ECHO I, LACI JOHNSTON, UNITED TOWNSHIP

ECHO I, RAM BIK, MOLINE

GRAPHIC ARTS II, MAXWELL SCARSDALE, UNITED TOWNSHIP

LAW & PUBLIC SAFETY I, AUSTIN TUBBS, UNITED TOWNSHIP

LAW & PUBLIC SAFETY II, SIDNI RINGBERG, GENESEO

MANUFACTURING TECH II, WALTER FRANCK, SHERRARD

WELDING I, GARRETT CASTENS, ALLEMAN

WELDING II, NICHOLAS REINHEIMER, ROCKRIDGE

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

100 students return to Mercer County schools for in-school learning
Education

100 students return to Mercer County schools for in-school learning

  • Updated

ALEDO — The Mercer County Board of Education met Wednesday, Oct. 21, in the Intermediate School for its regular meeting and received an update on the Return to Learn processes for schools. The district started its regular school year Aug. 17, with second semester beginning Monday, Oct. 19.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News