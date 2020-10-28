United Township Area Career Center first-quarter student recognition

Fifteen students attending United Township Area Career Center in East Moline, Illinois have been selected for First Quarter Student Recognition. These students are chosen on the basis of classroom tests and performance, as well as attitude, motivation and attendance. These students will be awarded with a certificate indicating their achievement. Students from ten area high schools attend the Area Career Center where they receive a wide variety of training in these programs.
The student's name, high school and the Area Career Center program in which they are enrolled are listed below.
AUTO BODY I, JADE BOVEE, UNITED TOWNSHIP
AUTO BODY I, EVAN BEGYN, ROCKRIDGE
AUTO MECHANICS I, JUSTIN GRIGSBY, MOLINE
AUTO MECHANICS II, COREY HARTSON, RIVERDALE
BUILDING TRADES I, VIVIANA MINA, UNITED TOWNSHIP
BUILDING TRADES I, CHASE BURGESS, UNITED TOWNSHIP
DESIGN & DRAFTING II, EVAN POTTER, UNITED TOWNSHIP
ECHO I, LACI JOHNSTON, UNITED TOWNSHIP
ECHO I, RAM BIK, MOLINE
GRAPHIC ARTS II, MAXWELL SCARSDALE, UNITED TOWNSHIP
LAW & PUBLIC SAFETY I, AUSTIN TUBBS, UNITED TOWNSHIP
LAW & PUBLIC SAFETY II, SIDNI RINGBERG, GENESEO
MANUFACTURING TECH II, WALTER FRANCK, SHERRARD
WELDING I, GARRETT CASTENS, ALLEMAN
WELDING II, NICHOLAS REINHEIMER, ROCKRIDGE
