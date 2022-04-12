 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

United Township Area Career Center February Student of the Month

  • 0

Ten students attending United Township Area Career Center in East Moline, Illinois have been selected March 2022 Student of the Month. These students are chosen on the basis of classroom tests and performance, as well as attitude, motivation and attendance. These students will be awarded with a certificate indicating their achievement. Students from ten area high schools attend the Area Career Center where they receive a wide variety of training in these programs.

The student's name, high school and the Area Career Center program in which they are enrolled are listed below.

AUTO BODY, JAYDEN ELDER, UNITED TOWNSHIP

BUILDING TRADES I, MATTHEW SCHROEDER, UNITED TOWNSHIP

BUILDING TRADES I, DYLAN PAUWELS, UNITED TOWNSHIP

EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION I, LAMONICA MCGHEE, UNITED TOWNSHIP

EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION II, HALEY ROWE, UNITED TOWNSHIP

EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION II, ZOEY CORTEZ, UNITED TOWNSHIP

People are also reading…

ECHO I, KAMMI POON, UNITED TOWNSHIP

ECHO I, MADISON JOINER, MOLINE

GRAPHIC ARTS I, CONNOR SCHIERER, UNITED TOWNSHIP

GRAPHIC ARTS I, CHRISTOPHER LUNA, UNITED TOWNSHIP

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

As eastern Ukraine cities turn into ghost towns, some residents stay on

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News