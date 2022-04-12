United Township Area Career Center February Student of the Month

Ten students attending United Township Area Career Center in East Moline, Illinois have been selected March 2022 Student of the Month. These students are chosen on the basis of classroom tests and performance, as well as attitude, motivation and attendance. These students will be awarded with a certificate indicating their achievement. Students from ten area high schools attend the Area Career Center where they receive a wide variety of training in these programs.
The student's name, high school and the Area Career Center program in which they are enrolled are listed below.
AUTO BODY, JAYDEN ELDER, UNITED TOWNSHIP
BUILDING TRADES I, MATTHEW SCHROEDER, UNITED TOWNSHIP
BUILDING TRADES I, DYLAN PAUWELS, UNITED TOWNSHIP
EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION I, LAMONICA MCGHEE, UNITED TOWNSHIP
EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION II, HALEY ROWE, UNITED TOWNSHIP
EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION II, ZOEY CORTEZ, UNITED TOWNSHIP
ECHO I, KAMMI POON, UNITED TOWNSHIP
ECHO I, MADISON JOINER, MOLINE
GRAPHIC ARTS I, CONNOR SCHIERER, UNITED TOWNSHIP
GRAPHIC ARTS I, CHRISTOPHER LUNA, UNITED TOWNSHIP