United Township Area Career Center February Student of the Month

Thirteen students attending United Township Area Career Center in East Moline, Illinois have been selected February 2022 Student of the Month. These students are chosen on the basis of classroom tests and performance, as well as attitude, motivation and attendance. These students will be awarded with a certificate indicating their achievement. Students from ten area high schools attend the Area Career Center where they receive a wide variety of training in these programs.

The student's name, high school and the Area Career Center program in which they are enrolled are listed below.

AUTO BODY I, TOBY ROBERTS, ORION

AUTO MECHANICS I, CAMERON GOVEIA, MOLINE

AUTO MECHANICS I, DANIEL ARPS, ROCKRIDGE

BUILDING TRADES I, BILLY SANDERS, UNITED TOWNSHIP

BUILDING TRADES I, SKYLER FRANKLIN, UNITED TOWNSHIP

EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION I, YADIRA RODRIGUEZ-RAMIREZ, UNITED TOWNSHIP

EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION II, EMILY NELSON, UNITED TOWNSHIP

ECHO I, ROKIA CLAUSS, SHERRARD

ECHO I, ARIEHLLE ASSIGNO, UNITED TOWNSHIP

GRAPHIC ARTS I, BRODY QUILLIN, UNITED TOWNSHIP

GRAPHIC ARTS I, CONNOR OVERFIELD, UNITED TOWNSHIP

WELDING I, GREGORY VANDYKE, ROCKRIDGE

WELDING I, ALEXANDER SOLIS, UNITED TOWNSHIP

