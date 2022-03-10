United Township Area Career Center February Student of the Month

Thirteen students attending United Township Area Career Center in East Moline, Illinois have been selected February 2022 Student of the Month. These students are chosen on the basis of classroom tests and performance, as well as attitude, motivation and attendance. These students will be awarded with a certificate indicating their achievement. Students from ten area high schools attend the Area Career Center where they receive a wide variety of training in these programs.
The student's name, high school and the Area Career Center program in which they are enrolled are listed below.
AUTO BODY I, TOBY ROBERTS, ORION
AUTO MECHANICS I, CAMERON GOVEIA, MOLINE
AUTO MECHANICS I, DANIEL ARPS, ROCKRIDGE
BUILDING TRADES I, BILLY SANDERS, UNITED TOWNSHIP
BUILDING TRADES I, SKYLER FRANKLIN, UNITED TOWNSHIP
EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION I, YADIRA RODRIGUEZ-RAMIREZ, UNITED TOWNSHIP
EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION II, EMILY NELSON, UNITED TOWNSHIP
ECHO I, ROKIA CLAUSS, SHERRARD
ECHO I, ARIEHLLE ASSIGNO, UNITED TOWNSHIP
GRAPHIC ARTS I, BRODY QUILLIN, UNITED TOWNSHIP
GRAPHIC ARTS I, CONNOR OVERFIELD, UNITED TOWNSHIP
WELDING I, GREGORY VANDYKE, ROCKRIDGE
WELDING I, ALEXANDER SOLIS, UNITED TOWNSHIP