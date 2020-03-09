Two Illinois teachers nominated for Golden Apple Awards

“They, too, are looking for that American dream,” Mojica said. “They want a strong education for their children.”

Mojica said she had a difficult time in school, and she was blessed to have people along the way to help her. Today, she said, she works to serve students and encourages them to reach back and help others.

Glenview Principal Tracy Anderson said there was a time Mojica was the sole teacher for English learners at the school, and she ran the whole program on her own.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“As we’ve had growing numbers of English learners in our building, we’ve grown to now a department of eight teachers for English learners,” Anderson said. “She’s really a role model and a leader in the whole department.”

Anderson said Mojica excels at taking students and giving them a vision for their life, with high expectations for where they are going. She said this is particularly accomplished through the many experiences provided by One by One.

“She really goes out of her way to make sure they can have experiences they wouldn’t typically have and to see people, and especially people who look like them, who have been successful,” Anderson said.

Watts goes above and beyond