The role of libraries in the Quad-Cities is changing, but the core goal remains the same

Librarians often, and perhaps obviously, have a lot in common with a favorite high school English teacher: They ooze literary sensibility and puns, don their heads and toes with quirky glasses and socks, and are accompanied by a stained coffee or tea mug proclaiming their adoration for banned books.
That general “look” may have been tweaked and modified through the years, but there have been undeniable consistencies. In 1970, the Quad-City Times reported on the librarian template through Mark Jones, the young “bearded, booted and blue-jeaned” Scott County librarian who used a burgeoning collection of vinyl rock records to draw teens through the doors.
In 2019, Emily Simpao has inherited a similar mantle, herding the kids who spend their summer mornings waiting for the Fairmount branch — 3000 North Fairmount Street, one of three locations for Davenport Public Library — to open. Before joining the library staff as the youth services and programming supervisor this year, she worked in Davenport Schools as a librarian.
Beyond aesthetics and appealing to youths and stacks upon stacks of books, librarians are essentially educators: Simpao didn’t stop educating because she moved from a school library to a public library. Librarians might have different pupils, a different manner of work and different expertise, but they often refer to themselves as educators.
And like the classroom, libraries have to change to keep up with where education is moving, and what they’re expected to provide.
In the Davenport Public Library, those changes are about to get physical — not just through fresh paint or new carpet, but by really reconfiguring the space to better deliver the programming they want.
The project will cost about $3.5 million.
Functionally, libraries are changing, but their role as educating the community has stayed the same. Through the years, they've provided a free flow of information. Now that the information is flowing faster for libraries of all kinds in the Quad-Cities, and the physical spaces are starting to catch up too.
The role of libraries
Libraries are changing on a physical and practical level. But philosophically, it’s a little more complicated. The ultimate goal of a library is sharing information and, as far as most library staff are concerned, that hasn’t changed at all.
“It’s still pretty much the same,” said Steve Imming, president of the Davenport Library Board of Trustees. “We’re still talking about trying to meet the needs of education and literacy.”
But libraries aren’t just about education and literacy in the same way a school might be. It’s also a “bastion of free speech,” Imming said.
The library staff and supporters repeatedly noted the increasingly important and expanding role of technology and public access, but didn't stop there. The idea of a library as a free community space was mentioned just as often.
“It’s a safe place to be without the pressure to buy stuff or believe in something,” said Emily Simpao, Davenport youth services and programming supervisor.
Still, some consider the shifting priorities to be emblematic of a larger change in the mission of a library. Even if the mission can be reductively summed up as “information,” the space libraries occupy in the community is evolving.
“The role of the library in society is changing,” said Laura Genis, president of the Friends of the Davenport Public Library. “If it’s just about knowledge, there are other ways to do that.”
One way to frame this change is the shift of focus from “in” to “out.” The “in” model for a library might be similar to many academic libraries for colleges: It’s a holding for material and information. There are almost certainly computers, and perhaps some programming, but the priority is to simply house information inside of it — it’s accessible to those who show up, but it’s less proactive than the “out” model.
The “out” model is focused on getting information, programming and librarians out of the library and into the community. Going out can involve leaving the library, like in a bookmobile, or hosting a book club in a senior home. It can also involve bringing community groups into the library so they can learn and take the information back out into the world.
Without the framework of a typical business, what success looks like in a library also has to be re-evaluated. If the major shift is from “in” to “out,” how do librarians decide what it means for something to work, especially when physical book collections are shrinking and, perhaps surprisingly, librarians don’t always consider that to be apocalyptic?
Who uses libraries?
Specific data about who uses a particular library is sparse. To register for a library card in Davenport, all you need is a form of identification and proof of address, either in the city or in a community without a home library. And there are people who frequent libraries only for WiFi — those patrons may never even register for a card, so it's even more difficult to track.
But that's not an accident.
“Libraries really value privacy,” Emily Simpao said.
Libraries are, at least theoretically, available for anyone to use, so from a philosophical standpoint it makes sense: The whole point is that anyone can walk in and use the library, so there's no need to stop and track their demographics.
"There's no requirement — you don't have to check some box to receive a service," Groskopf said. "That's intentional."
Some information is available, of course: With a new mobile library in the works, planning for which neighborhoods to prioritize are based on which communities might have the hardest time getting to the library, whether because of distance or economic restraints. But even that data is imperfect for getting a precise look at who uses the library.
National data can speak broadly to some trends, many of which can be confirmed anecdotally in Davenport. More than half of millennials visited a public library or bookmobile in 2016, according to data from the Pew Research Center, making them more likely to use their local library than any other generation.
Nationally, women use libraries more than men; college graduates are more likely to go than those who stopped formal schooling after high school; and parents are more likely to go than non-parents.
Those trends hold at all three Davenport locations, Groskopf said.
"A lot of millennials have young families, and I think that's what's driving it," she said. "... They're bringing their kids to storytime, and checking out books for them and bringing them to activities."
Even without demographic data, what's being used is tracked: Groskopf can see that public computer use is up over 8% the last year, and collections are culled based on usage.
Ultimately, the library can always look outward to the community to see who they should be trying to serve.
"Those community spaces are important," Groskopf said. "There are not that many places left where you can walk in and no one asks who you are, or what you're doing there, or if you're going to buy something."
Education and information
The renovations sought by library leaders in Davenport are not merely facelifts or updates to technology. As described by the case statement for the capital campaign, the renovations are focused on changing the functionality of the library: allocating more space for meetings, sectioning off the children’s area so it’s better suited to programming, creating a teen space like those that have been successful at branch libraries, updating the computer lab to encourage training and creating other areas that are more suitable to small working groups.
In short, the proposed library renovations are originating with the changing dynamics between the community and its library, not just in Davenport, but as part of a larger cultural trend.
"Libraries are going to be doing more things. We’re going to continue to expand what we do. There might not be one thing we emphasize," Groskopf said. "… Collection and managing the collection is still really important to us, and I think that’s going to stay important. But it’ll have to get less important as other things become more important. I think it’s going to equal out.”
Now, the Davenport library wants the physical space to better reflect and facilitate how it's already being used. As it stands, the building just “is not configured for modern programming,” Amy Groskopf, library director said.
Renovations take money, of course — an estimated $3,493,500, in this case. According to the library’s campaign case statement, 56% will come from private support and 44% from a public levy, which was approved prior to this fiscal year.
So far, more than $600,000 of private contributions have been pledged, and the project's architect is working on construction drawings.
Board of Trustees President Steve Imming said that while choosing one most important priority comes down to “splitting hairs,” he’d have to choose to improve the space for “teens and tweens.”
Imming is not a librarian himself, but his commitment to welcoming young people into the library is common amongst librarians: Brittany Peacock, the first community outreach supervisor ever for the Davenport library, said a lot of librarians have their “hearts with the youth.”
That desire to not only work with kids and teenagers but to keep them coming back to the library drives a lot of the programming choices.
Because Peacock’s position —and her entire department, really — didn’t exist until January, she said she keeps “meticulous statistics” for the programming initiatives she manages, including how many books are checked out, how many people show up and how many new library cards are issued.
“I want to be able to show, ‘Here’s where the taxpayer money went, and this was the impact,’ “ she said. “Everything is always being evaluated and re-evaluated.”
While programming is scheduled throughout the year, summers usher in an uptick of programming in most libraries, Davenport included.
Kids are out of school, and parents are looking for cheap ways to occupy the long days. From June 7 to Aug. 1, the Davenport library offered at least one event every day except the Fourth of July. Most days have three or four programs and at least one event at each library — Main, Eastern or Fairmount.
“Everything really ramps up over the summer,” Emily Simpao, youth coordinator, said, adding that there’s an “uptick in all-day traffic,” stacked on top of the boost for events. “... People don’t realize all the things we do that aren’t books.”
Well, the regular library patrons do: Simpao said a “moon sand” event at the Davenport Fairmount branch drew 170 people in June. Part of the renovations being proposed at Main involves reconfiguring the kids’ section to better accommodate the sort of programming available at the branch library.
The main kids’ section is open to the rest of the library for now, but Director Amy Groskopf said a more “contained” area would help parents relax from worrying about how loud their kids are or whether they’ve run off to some other part of the library.
It’s not that the librarians are concerned about kids being too loud during an activity, Groskopf said — it’s that the parents’ fear of having a “disruptive” child can deter them from taking advantage of priority.
“No, bring your kid to the library,” Peacock said. “No kid is too loud.”
Simply having access to books enriches a students' education and improves their reading schools, Groskopf said, citing a University of Utah study.
"Our purpose with that is we know that the more kids read and the more access they have to reading material, the better readers they are," she said.
Back to school
During the school year, some kids are learning it's OK to be loud in their school libraries, too.
“If we’re quiet, we’re not learning,” Erin Waldron-Smith said as the last of her fifth graders filtered out of her library in Bettendorf's Thomas Jefferson Elementary, just weeks before school let out this past spring. “Then we’re just sitting here.”
Waldron-Smith said she wants to be the sort of teacher she needed when she was a kid. Growing up on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River, she said that teacher was “Miss Barb,” the gregarious children’s librarian at the Moline Public Library.
Waldron-Smith is likely the first librarian many of her elementary students will meet, and she said she wants to make sure they have a good experience so they feel encouraged to go to their public library and to carry that with them as they grow up.
“I want kids to want to be in here,” she said. “I love when they want to be in here. … I want to be the gateway drug to libraries.”
Talking to her students, it seems she’s been successful.
Fifth grader Hunter Shurke, 11, said his favorite part of his school library is “Mrs. W-S.”
“She really makes the place fun, instead of quiet,” he said in April, while his fellow fifth graders worked through a lesson to start prioritizing infrastructure for their ideal society. They had just finished reading “Animal Farm” by George Orwell.
“Health care,” one girl said, as Waldron-Smith started writing. “Well, obviously,” a boy responded.
“You need some sort of economic system,” Waldron-Smith said.
“Like Hamilton’s financial thingy,” another one of her students noted.
Like public libraries, school libraries are changing rapidly — after all, they’re the “heart of the school,” Waldron-Smith said.
The same shift in perspective, from “in” to “out” is happening at the school library level too, but the curve to incorporate technology into the library is even steeper at the school level.
Through tech-integration, digital literacy and computer skills — skills like programming, not using Microsoft Word, like previous generations had to learn — Waldron-Smith said a big part of her job is collaborating with classroom teachers to expand parts of the curriculum or take it in a “totally different direction.”
“The school librarian has gone from being this separate person who does his or her own thing to being a person who’s in the classroom, involved in what the kids are learning — it’s a partnership [with the classroom teacher],” she said.
School librarians are also in a partnership with public libraries, Waldron-Smith said. In Davenport, that means making arrangements for a new outreach vehicle — a bookmobile for the younger generation — to park outside of schools, issuing library cards to second graders, and, more recently, tracking the reading progress of those second graders, depending on how often they visit the library.
“Gone is the idea that my job is to protect the books on the shelf, or that the library houses information,” Waldron-Smith said. “I see my job as making sure the information goes out and that kids know how to find good information.”