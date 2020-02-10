The numbers: Preschool enrollment rates vary by up to 15 percentage points

Students coming from impoverished families often start preschool and kindergarten behind their peers, said Gloria Holmes, an associate professor of early childhood education at the University of Northern Iowa. Parents who are strapped for time trying to make ends meet likely don’t have the time for “enrichment” activities, such as reading to their kids, introducing them to larger groups of children, or taking them to the zoo.

Locally, some of the eligibility requirements can help address that gap. For example, the preschool programs in Bettendorf's elementary schools prioritize students who qualify for free or reduced lunch.

Still, a gap in language and social skills exist, to some degree, for almost all children who don’t attend preschool, regardless of their family’s finances.

“Children who have often not been in a preschool setting take a little extra time to figure school out,” Holmes said. “From my experience, in the beginning of the kindergarten year what we see is it might take that whole first semester for them to begin to catch up. When we have children who enter kindergarten who are already behind, or not having those experiences, you start to see the achievement gap.”