The numbers: 35.1% of Iowa 4th graders read at or above Proficient level

More than 25 years ago, Iowa’s fourth-grade reading scores soared well above the national average. While other states have made progress and surpassed those scores since then, Iowa has stagnated, resting in the middle of the pack.
Iowa’s average fourth-grade reading score on the National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) has dropped almost 5 points since 1992. The test is graded on a scale from 0-500, so the drop has been about 1%.
Just over 35% of Iowan 4th graders are considered "proficient," per the NAEP.
While test scores haven’t changed much, Iowa’s rankings compared to the rest of the country have — drastically. In 1992, Iowa’s score of 225.49 was 10.66 points above the national average; in 2019, the score was 220.50 — just 1.06 above the national average.
Iowa's net change compared to the average since 1992 is the second-worst in the country.
The NAEP bills itself as “the only assessment that measures what U.S. students know and can do in various subjects across the nation.” A random selection of students in the fourth, eighth and 12th grades take the test every two years, with an effort to hit a representative cross section of ethnicity, school size, economic background, gender and other characteristics.
“Fourth-grade reading, in particular, is really critical. That’s sort of a pivotal time in student development,” said Jay Pennington, chief of the Bureau of Information and Analysis Services in the Iowa Department of Education. “Students aren’t just learning to read, they’re reading to learn. They’re making that mental shift.”
While Pennington said the cutlines to determine proficiency were done very thoughtfully, he declined to explain what "proficient" means more practically. “Unfortunately, I can’t give you a one-sentence summary of what those cut levels mean,” he said. Are kids who aren't considered proficient by NAEP standards doomed to a future of functional illiteracy? No — but there's not much detail about what it means beyond "competency over challenging subject matter," a phrase that appears throughout NAEP's materials.
“Historically, looking back in time, Iowa’s results on the NAEP has remained flat,” Pennington said. “Looking at other states, the national public has begun to catch up to where Iowa was.” Many have gone further, too.
Achievement gaps
An untrue — but frequently cited — anecdote claims the prison industrial complex decides to build prisons based on a city’s third-grade reading scores. However false, it makes some darkly intuitive sense: Students, especially low-income students, who can’t read proficiently by the end of third grade are less likely to graduate from high school, suppressing earning potential and increasing incarceration rates.
While Iowa’s average fourth-grade reading scores have dipped only slightly, the achievement gap between white and black students has grown by 6 points since 1996.
In 1996, white students scored 25 points higher than their black peers, putting Iowa on par with or in a better position than 30 states. There were another 15 states where data is not available. Twenty-three years later, Iowa’s white fourth-graders score 31 points higher than black students — and only four states report higher achievement gaps. Eight states don’t have data available.
Davenport, like a lot of districts in the state and across the country, has achievement gaps between its white and black students. They also have a state citation for disproportionality, which means they over-identify students of color for special education services and over-discipline students with disabilities and students of color.
You have free articles remaining.
In the 2018-2019 school year, 19.9% of students in the district were black, but made up 42.2% of suspensions. The district took action in May to address disproportionality with a “district-wide focus on early literacy,” which was a specific corrective action from the state. While it’s still too early to see the results in Davenport, literacy intervention is one of the strongest evidence-based practices, according to the State Department.
Coaching
In 2019, Mississippi was the only state to increase its fourth-grade reading scores on the NAEP from 2017. Since 1992, they’ve seen a 20-point increase. In 1992, Mississippi was 16 points behind the national average; they finally met or surpassed national averages last year.
Mississippi State Literacy Director Kristen Wells said education reforms in 2013 — including two pieces of legislation and a new strategic plan from the state board of education — instigated the changes, with a focus on preparing kids for fourth-grade reading. Before students are promoted to fourth grade, they have to pass a third-grade test.
“Our foot is on the gas, and I don’t say that lightly,” she said.
In 2013, the state-funded $9 million for the initiatives, and upped it to $15 million every year since. Most of the funding — 65% — pays for staff, including literacy coaches who went to the lowest-performing districts to help train teachers.
“We took the time to invest in teachers,” Wells said. “If we build the teacher’s knowledge, they can pull whatever resources they need to help students learn how to read.”
Initially, Mississippi wanted to hire 75 coaches in 2013. Out of 500 or 600 applicants, only 29 were hired. Now, the state employs 74 coaches who serve and support 171 schools. About 15,000 teachers have been trained so far.
There’s been no comparable initiative in Iowa, but Iowa’s never lagged so far behind the state average as Mississippi. Since the NAEP started, Iowa has always been near or above average.
NAEP
The NAEP isn’t perfect, Pennington said, even if it’s an important benchmark both nationally and within the Iowa Department of Education. “NAEP is great and useful information, but it’s only provided every two years,” he said, adding that the report released in October was already a year and a half behind.
“Certainly, when we look at NAEP, we have a flat line, but we have to look at the whole picture,” he said. “That particular assessment is an important one that we would like to see continue to grow, and not remain flat. We use it very seriously among those other data points.”
One of the newest of those data points is the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP), which debuted in classrooms this past spring. Because NAEP is nation-wide, it’s not oriented to Iowa’s curriculum, or any state curriculum. ISASP is a “different, more challenging test” that better reflects Iowa’s academic standards, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Education in September.
Statewide, 70% of third- through 11th-graders were deemed proficient or advanced. The Iowa Department of Education told the Cedar Rapids Gazette that those results were not satisfying, but not unexpected. Those numbers are still a long way from NAEP’s proficiency estimation of 35.1% of fourth-graders.
Cutlines for the ISASP were chosen to put scores at three levels: advanced, proficient and not yet proficient. And though grade-level standards are one way to think about what proficiency means in a practical sense, Pennington said there is "no universal definition for what proficiency is."