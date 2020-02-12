The numbers: Iowa’s average ACT score is 21.6

Iowa’s average ACT score of 21.6, marking the highest average in the country — with a caveat.
Roughly half of the states in the country require high school students to take the ACT or SAT — Iowa isn’t one of them. About two-thirds of the class of 2019 took the assessment, statewide. That percentage has been consistent for the last few years, up slightly from 64% in 2016.
Most likely, that 66% of students represents students who are “college-bound or college-hopeful,” said Ed Colby, senior director of media relations for the Iowa City-based ACT. There’s no hard data to prove that it’s the top two-thirds of students who take the test — some of those “top” students likely take the SAT instead — but it is a logical assumption, Colby said, because it’s a voluntary test and there’s no reason to take it other than college admission and scholarship applications.
“(Average ACT score is) an indicator. If you don’t have 100% of students taking the test, however, then you have to put lots of caveats on it. It doesn’t represent all students,” Colby said of using the ACT as a statewide benchmark. “Only in states where all students take the test can you make some fair comparisons and good conclusions.”
For states that require all students take the ACT, the average score caps out at 20.3. But even then, with all students accounted for, some argue that the test isn’t the most useful comparison.
By Bob Schaeffer’s account, more than half of test-takers belong to groups that are historically disenfranchised by the test: women, racial and ethnic minorities and older students. That’s before you start to account for differences by class.
“The emphasis on the test distorts education in America, because so many families with means have engaged in an arms race to buy their kids the test prep equivalent of steroids, to boost their scores without making them better students,” he said. “They’re just better test-takers.”
Schaeffer is the public education director of the National Center for Fair and Open Testing, or FairTest, a nonprofit focused on ending “the misuses and flaws of standardized testing.”
Colby said that while he thinks test prep a “bigger issue than it used to be,” the effect test prep had on an individual score tended to be slight.
One Massachusetts-based test prep company, Sexton Test Prep, says their standard package of 12-16 tutoring hours usually yields a three- to five-point improvement on the ACT; increasing the hours and extending the time period can bump it up to four to six.
An improvement of more than seven points on the ACT, they say on their website, is relatively rare — about 5% of cases.
The Princeton Review has several ACT-prep packages, including private tutoring for $150 an hour with a three-point increase guaranteed, or a $1,599 two-month program that guarantees at least a 31 — some unspecified restrictions apply.
“I think people think it helps more than it typically does,” Colby said. A working paper from the ACT in 2018 claims test preparation has a “small to moderate positive effects,” which Colby said averaged out to about a one-point increase.
“The tests are a reasonably good, backward-looking measure,” Schaeffer said. “But that’s not what they’re supposed to do — they’re supposed to predict undergraduate success.”
“I would just stress the goal of the ACT is to measure learning — what skills and knowledge have students learned and achieved,” Colby said, adding that the test is not intended to measure IQ or potential.
A better indicator, Schaeffer said, were high school grades, though those, too, show a lot of variety and are highly imperfect. Colby said that both grades and ACT scores are good predictors of college success, but that “the best predictor is a combination of the two.”
There’s a growing movement among colleges and universities to de-emphasize, or even eliminate, the role tests play in the admissions office. Some schools make submitting SAT or ACT scores completely optional, while others accept other test scores in place of the standard admissions tests.
Locally, Augustana College in Rock Island has seen a bump in applicants applying without a standardized test score. Not everyone can apply without a test. Students must have a grade point average above a 3.0 — a B average — to qualify. It’s been available for more than a decade, and in recent history, fewer than 10% of students submitted applications without test scores. For the class of 2023, though, 15% of applicants took advantage of the option.
“I think a lot of students don’t want to be defined by a test score,” said Karen Dahlstrom, executive director of admissions, in an interview with the Dispatch-Argus and Quad-City Times in May.
The three Iowa Regent schools (the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa), though, use the ACT as part of the formula for a “regent admission index” that’s used to automatically qualify Iowa high school students for admission, provided they fulfill the formula. Cumulative GPA and years of core subject classes are also included in the formula.
It’s not that Iowa’s highest-in-the-nation ACT scores are meaningless — per Schaeffer, that suggests Iowa schools are doing a good job of teaching the covered topics, at least for the two-thirds of their students who take it.
When Schaeffer was growing up, the legal drinking age was 18. He said the preparation students did for the test was that “you were sober.” Now, students buy self-guided study books, hire tutors and enroll in prep classes. One-on-one online ACT prep through Kaplan starts at $1,999.
That same 2018 working paper from the ACT says that due to the relatively small number of low- and middle-income students that reported working with private tutors, the interaction between family income and private tutoring services couldn’t be fully examined.
“You can’t reverse history. The test prep industry is a natural free-market response to the role the tests seem to play in our society,” Schaeffer said. “Restoring a level playing field to testing is impossible.”
The ACT is standardized, Colby said — it’s the quality of education in schools that isn’t.
“There are schools that are outstanding, in terms of educating its students, and there are schools that are poor in educating its students,” he said. “We don’t have equity in terms of the quality of education in schools. The test reflects what’s happening in the schools.”