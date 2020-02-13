The numbers: Iowa has a 91.4% high school graduation rate, best in the country

Like many in the high school class of 2020, Ella Griesenbeck, 17, is excited for her next steps in the fall. The trumpet player will take her talents to the Colorado Institute of Musical Instrument Technology to learn how to repair instruments.

When Griesenbeck starts her yearlong program Sept. 20, though, she won’t have her high school diploma, setting her apart from upwards of 90% of her classmates across the state who will.

With the class of 2018, Iowa’s high school graduation rate hit an all-time nationwide high, with 91.4% of seniors graduating in four years — up slightly from the 91% rate set by the class of 2017.

The Iowa Department of Education set a goal to graduate 95% of students from high school in 2018, but the crawl toward 95%, where even a sliver of a percentage point is not easily won, is part of a long-term trend, in Iowa and nationwide.

Where are gains being made?