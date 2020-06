St. Ambrose University spring graduation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DAVENPORT, Iowa—St. Ambrose University St. Ambrose University conferred 455 degrees — 326 undergraduate degree candidates, 92 graduate degree candidates, and 37 doctoral degree candidates — to members of the Class of 2020 this spring.

The university's annual spring commencement ceremony, originally scheduled for May 9, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An on-campus ceremony is planned this fall.

BACHELOR’S DEGREE CANDIDATES (These are undergraduate candidates for graduation. The graduate candidates follow this section.)

ILLINOIS

Cambridge: Brockton Reed-Exercise Science

Coal Valley: Jacob Adams-cum laude-Nursing, Ashleigh Freymann-cum laude-Elementary Education, Jenna Laxton-Sport Management

East Moline: Jacob Meeske-Biology

Fulton: Hillary Winkel-cum laude-Strategic Communication

Galesburg: Sara Saey-summa cum laude-Biology

Geneseo: Austin Waldo-cum laude-Accounting

Hampton: Lauren Hart-magna cum laude-Mechanical Engineering