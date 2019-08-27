WHAT WE KNOW: Sherrard High School currently has three paid baseball coaches on staff.
WHAT'S NEW: Coach Brandon Oelmann last week asked the school board to hire an additional baseball coach.
“If we were to add one, it would open up the possibility for us to add a freshman schedule,” he said.
Oelmann said it’s getting harder for volunteer assistant coaches to help out, since they also have full-time jobs.
School Board President Rhys Fullerlove said they would take his recommendation into consideration.
In other business, the board:
• Approved spending $17,800 on wrestling mats to complete the recent addition to the weight room/wrestling room.
• Approved Superintendent Alan Boucher’s recommendation to limit the number of reimbursements given to students who take dual-credit courses.
The policy, set to begin in the 2020-2021 school year, will limit reimbursement to four courses per student over the course of their high school career.
• Approved spending $4,150 to run a tile line along the east and south sides of Matherville Intermediate School to correct a water issue. During heavy rains, water collects in front of the school.
• Discussed the draft budget released for review. “Last year we did underspend the budget; however, our revenue is down,” Boucher said.
He told the board last year the district received $50,000 in evidence-based funding from the state. The funding, previously called general state aid, now is based on different criteria.
“The emphasis is on schools that are impoverished and do not have a strong tax base. Overall, there’s a lot more money invested in Illinois education as a result of the evidence-based funding, and we are grateful for the increased funding, but it pales in comparison to other area school districts, which can be a little frustrating at times,” Boucher said.
• Approved several new hires.
WHAT'S NEXT: The board's next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Sherrard Unit Office, 507 3rd St., Sherrard.