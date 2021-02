Sherrard High School first-semester honor roll

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo schools went from an all-remote schedule to a hybrid, Monday/Thursday and Tuesday/Friday schedule as of Jan. 4. At the Feb. 11 meeting, the board heard comments from parents and the Geneseo Education Association on a possible return to expanded in-person learning. Most parents favored it; the G.E.A. representative said teachers need Wednesdays to work with remote-only students.