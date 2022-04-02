Sen. Durbin to deliver Augustana's commencement address

U.S. Senator Richard “Dick” Durbin, D-Ill., will be the keynote speaker May 22 at Augustana College’s 162nd commencement convocation.

Durbin has served in the U.S. Senate since 1997 and currently serves as the Democratic Whip, the second-highest ranking position in the Senate for the Democratic Caucus.

Other U.S. Senators from Illinois who have spoken at Augustana’s commencement are Adlai Stevenson, Alan Dixon and Mark Kirk.

Durbin, Augustana President Steve Bahls and Dr. Millicent Knight, will each receive an honorary degree at the ceremony.

Bahls will be honored in recognition of his retirement effective June 30. During his presidency, the Augustana and Quad-Cities communities benefited from his passion for the liberal arts, his natural gifts as a collaborator and his drive for innovation, according to a news release. His 19-year tenure at Augustana is nearly three times longer than the average for college presidents.

Knight, senior vice president of the eye care company Essilor of America in Dallas, was the commencement speaker for Augustana’s 2020 virtual ceremony. She is a 1982 Augustana graduate and a member of the college’s Board of Trustees.

Commencement will take place at 2 p.m. May 22 at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Doors will open at 1 p.m. for those who need accessible seating. Doors will open to the public at 1:15 p.m.

The ceremony will be livestreamed and archived on the college’s YouTube channel.

