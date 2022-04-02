Search for Chancellor for Eastern Iowa Community College District to be extended

Eastern Iowa Community College District will reopen its search for a new chancellor.

During a special meeting Saturday, its board voted 6-0 to extend the search for a new chancellor.

The public forums scheduled for the coming week with the two candidates, Dr. John Maduko and Dr. Ellen Bluth, will be postponed to a later date.

Board chair Robert Gallagher said the special meeting was called after two of the four people recently chosen for interviews dropped out after accepting jobs elsewhere.

Board member Kendra Beck, who was on the search committee that reviewed 27 applications and narrowed the field of candidates to four, said the committee’s job was not complete.

“We really felt we had four really good candidates and were hopeful that we could fill the chancellor position from them,” Beck said. “One of the objectives of the search committee was to recommend three to four candidates. I don’t feel we’ve completed our job as a search committee.”

Board member Bill Vetter, who also served on the search committee, said the decision on a new chancellor was not only critical for the institution, it’s critical for the region and the institution’s competitiveness and future successes.

Board member Dr. Joe D’Souza said: “I feel our work is not complete. We need to start this differently.”

Honey Bedell, chief of staff of the Chancellor’s Cabinet, said it needed to be clear that the two candidates remaining were excellent candidates.

Bluth is EICC vice chancellor for workforce and economic development. Maduko is vice president for academic and student affairs at Minnesota State Community and Technical College.

A search for a new chancellor has been in the works since current Chancellor Don Doucette announced earlier this year that he will retire July 1. Doucette has served as the district’s chancellor since 2011.

The district is comprised of the community colleges in Scott, Clinton and Muscatine counties.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.