WHAT WE KNOW: Last Month the Mercer County Board directed Sheriff Dusty Terrill to go back to the Mercer County School Board and “think outside the box” to fund hiring a full-time school resource officer for Mercer County Junior High in Joy.
WHAT’S NEW: Tuesday, the board approved hiring a full-time SRO after Terrill told the board the school agreed to pay the full salary for the position.
“That shows how important it is to them to have that person there, even above the reluctance of the county to take that financial risk of 25% cost,” he said.
Part of the contract agreement will include reimbursing the school district any revenue generated by the SRO when school is not in session during the summer.
School begins Aug. 15 for the district.
Terrill said the candidate has to take special training for the new role.
Julie Wagner, president of the school board said it’s especially important to have an SRO since the Joy school is rural. “This board is adamant for student safety. It’s a No. 1 priority for us,” she said. “We are going to be backing the contract for a very long time."
Carlos Sarabasa, R-Aledo, county board chair said the county doesn't have the funding. "If the school board is willing to fund it, we’re good for it," she said. "If we had the money, we would be funding the whole thing."
WHAT’S NEXT: Terrill said he might need to consider providing an SRO for the high school. He said the district will first check with the Aledo Police Department, who currently provides a part-time officer four hours each day.
Terrill is pleased with the outcome; he said there is a multitude of safety benefits. “It’s important to build relationships with the students having the same person in there continuously, day in and day out during the whole school year,” he said.
He will announce the officer chosen for the position at a later date.