In his nearly 25 years of working at St. Ambrose University, Ryan Saddler has served students as both the director of diversity and director of the accessibility resource center. Now, he’s been appointed the university’s first associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion.
A two-time alumnus of St. Ambrose, Saddler’s involvement in the Quad-City community includes working with the United Way of the Quad Cities African American Leadership Society, the local NAACP chapter, Quad City Minority Partnership, QC Black Professionals in Higher Education and more.
The Quad-City Times talked to Saddler about his new role. Below is the transcript, which has been edited for length.
QUAD-CITY TIMES: What has your work at St. Ambrose looked like before your new role?
SADDLER: It was 1999 that I started working in the disability office, and it as 2013 when I took on the dual role as director of disability services and diversity. That’s been the bulk of my work. I’ve also done things on campus: I’ve coached football, I’ve coached track and field — I still assist with track and field.
QCT: What does this new role enable you to do that you couldn’t do before?
SADDLER: What really helps is it gives some support underneath. While directing a couple of offices, there was a lot of direct student contact that I had — it’s just the nature of the positions I have. With the growing number of students with disabilities we’ve seen — we went from 30 students in the 1990s to 350, nearly 400 students, currently, that we’re providing services for — what we do has significantly changed. I have to forgo some of that now. We backfilled some positions and created a new position in the disabilities service office. We also created a change in title from an intercultural life person to student diversity, equity and inclusion to provide some resource help and assistance.
I just could not physically do everything before. I was a one-man show with diversity, looking for tremendous support from the university, the administration, the faculty and staff around campus. But for them, there wasn’t any other job.
QCT: What does diversity at St. Ambrose look like?
SADDLER: We really look at the gamut of diversity. Being at a diocesan Catholic institution, of course the natural piece we’re looking at is race and ethnicity, but we are also able to look at diversity when it comes to one’s religious affiliation, sexual orientation and gender, age — when we look at our nontraditional students — all of that makes up diversity for us. We are, on the measure of race and ethnicity, we strive to be at 20%, both with the student population and the employee population.
QCT: How close is St. Ambrose to hitting those numbers?
SADDLER: We’ve had some interesting numbers with our freshman class, where we’re about 19%, 20%. We’re about 15% with our undergrad students. We’re nowhere near that for our employee base, but we do have some things in place to really focus on in the hiring process. That was put in place last year, and that’s one of those things I’ll have time now to really focus on.
QCT: What is your top priority for this first year?
SADDLER: The immediate priority is to get us to move a little further on the conversations that need to happen. I still think in America — and St. Ambrose is no different — we have a difficult time talking about race. We also have a difficult time talking about one’s sexual orientation and gender and gender equality. Those are difficult conversations where people fall, politically or religiously, one way or the other. How can we have those meaningful, intentional conversations within our community? That’s really where we’re at. How do we begin to start having those difficult conversations?
The next piece, which we’re starting to work on, to have those conversations, it’s very difficult without confronting our implicit biases.
QCT: What do you hope to get from those conversations?
SADDLER: We hope to get, for our student base, an environment where students, faculty, staff and administration feel like this is a place they belong. The sad story is, again, St. Ambrose is no different than the rest of America, where a lot of people feel like they don’t belong, simply because of their race or their sexual identity. A welcoming and inclusive environment needs to help students do what they came here to do, which is to learn. We also want to produce students who will be able to have these conversations in their homes and work and communities.
QCT: Are there any issues that are unique to the Quad-Cities, or Davenport or this campus?
SADDLER: Not necessarily. I think when things happen on a campus — people feel this is a safe place — I think it feels like it’s different because they’re supposed to feel safe here. But that's not necessarily uncommon in other places. It’s the environment we’ve set. I don’t know if we have anything unique that’s any different from most college campuses our size.
QCT: You’re involved in quite a large number of groups in the community. How does your work with them inform your work here on campus?
SADDLER: My involvement in the community really stemmed from my working here and seeing where there was a need. I first started in the disability world, but most of my work at this point is really focused around African-American issues and the discrepancies we see in every facet of our world and our local community: education, housing, employment, health. African-Americans are still ranking poorly in every arena. My community involvement is kind of two-fold. I’m a product of my community. I’m not a Davenport native, but I’m from a very similar community in Waterloo. I feel an obligation to make sure that something happens in the African-American community. Now, I have the opportunity to be a changemaker, to be a voice with my community. I think the knowledge I’ve been able to gain by connecting with the community helps me have the difficult conversations with the school districts, with others in our community. We’re always looking for a diverse student population to join us. For our students to come here, if students come to us with a higher understanding of social issues, we’re a better place already.
The other piece that’s really important is St. Ambrose is rooted and grounded in justice. I’m only following the lead of those that have come before me. I’m really just following behind a lot of those individuals that have laid the groundwork for what we’re doing.
QCT: How does a Catholic mission and tradition guide how St. Ambrose looks to work on issues related to diversity?
SADDLER: The Catholic intellectual tradition kind of leads us and guides us into that arena and allows us to not just talk about it, but be about it. We’re in and of the community as an institution, and I hope it’s reflected in the majors we offer here and how we’ve changed and adapted to the needs of our community, and the opportunities our students have to go out in the community. We start with urban plunge and having our freshmen do service on their first or second day on campus. It’s about those experiences students can have outside of the classroom, to learn more than just the theory but to put it in practice in the community and the families. With or without me, the diversity stuff we’re doing in the community is great. This gives me a chance to drive some of that home and put it on display. As a Catholic institution, we’re able to be pretty clear and direct and upfront about our values, morals and goals and how they align with the Catholic faith.
QCT: In the press release announcing your appointment, Sister Joan Lescinski, president of St. Ambrose said this was the “right time” for the university to work on its efforts to become more diverse while rejecting exclusion. What makes this the right time?
SADDLER: For me, I think the right time was years ago. The right time for us, though, is we have conversation and dialogue going right now. We’re more ready than we’ve been, as an institution, for this to happen. An institution, like an organism, needs to be in the right mind for culture change, and we’re there, in a better place than we’ve been in years place. I don’t know if we’re totally there, but we’re better. Just like some people don’t believe climate change is real, we have people who don’t believe that racism is real, and we’re living in a post-racial America — we know we’re not. We’re not exempt from the major issues we see in America, but we can address them in another way, with what we have control over at this university.