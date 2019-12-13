Rotary honors Rockridge's Joy

EDGINGTON — The Faculty at Rockridge High School has selected Phoebe Joy as the Milan Area Rotary Club Student of the Month for December. The daughter of Dustin and Melissa Joy of Illinois City, Phoebe is a senior at Rockridge.

Joy recently was named an Illinois State Scholar. She is a member of the National Honor Society and says her favorite class is Contemporary World Problems and her favorite teacher is Brandee Neece.

She is captain of the scholastic bowl team, is on the speech team and is a Student Representative to the Rockridge Board of Education. She is active in the Rockridge band program, serving as Drum Major of the marching band and playing in the concert band, pit orchestra and jazz band. She was named to the ILMEA All-State Band and will perform in January in Peoria. She is also active in theater, performing in Rockridge plays and musicals.

Outside of school, Joy performs with the Quad City Youth Symphony and is employed at Culver’s in Muscatine. She also enjoys reading, indoor gardening and teaching oboe lessons to junior high students.

Joy plans to attend St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., where she plans to major in English and music.

