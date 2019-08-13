WHAT WE KNOW: At its July meeting, the Rockridge School Board discussed a tentative budget for 2019-2020 that projected revenues of $14,088,403 and expenses of $15,537,403 in all funds.
WHAT'S NEW: On Monday, the board learned a few changes had been made in the proposed budget. “The biggest change was in the Education Fund, which showed a deficit last month,” said Superintendent Perry Miller. That fund now shows revenues of $8,300,000, with expenses at $8,290,750. In all operating funds, the district proposes revenue of $10,792,500, with expenses at $11,191,250.
Several expenditure numbers were shifted onto this year’s budget from the Operations and Maintenance and Transportation funds, which affected the bottom-line deficit. Those figures jacked up the total deficit to $1,743,750, with revenue projected at $14,161,000 and expenses at $15,904,750.
In other business, the board:
- Learned about changes being made to report cards for students in kindergarten through second grade. Grading involving numbers rather than letters should be more understandable, according to Jenna Emery, Taylor Ridge/Illinois City elementary schools administrator.
- Heard from Miller about the possibility of having to call off school because of excessive heat. “We’re probably going to have a few heat days,” he said. He recommended making the call the night before a heat day to get the word out to parents through the phone system.
- Approved resignations and new hires.
WHAT'S NEXT: The proposed budget will be on display in the district office for the next 30 days. Final budget approval is slated for the Sept. 9 meeting.