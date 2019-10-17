EDGINGTON — Rockridge school district received some good financial news during their meeting on Tuesday night.
Mia Frommelt, a partner with Bohnsack & Frommelt LLP, reported the results of the school district's annual audit and it scored a 3.90 excellent rating with no findings. “There were no findings this year and all prior year findings have been corrected,” said Frommelt.
In a management advice letter, the district was advised to keep a spreadsheet that followed financing and progress on any work being done in the district.
The board also heard a report from Jon Lehtola, technology support, about the progress of a fiber-optic network being installed to connect the Taylor Ridge, Illinois City, Andalusia and Edgington schools to the Internet. He said the project will need to be completed by June 30, 2020.
The connection between the junior/senior high school and Taylor Ridge Elementary is already in place, with Illinois City Elementary in the process. Andalusia Elementary will be the final school to get connected. Reynolds Cable received the contract for the cable connection technology. The estimated cost is $419,082.
Perry Miller, the superintendent, said the school district received a federal grant that will pay for 60 percent of the project, with the remaining 40 percent coming from a state matching grant.
Jenna Emery, an administrator at Taylor Ridge and Illinois City, updated the board about the pre-kindergarten–2nd-grade school improvement program. She said that teachers in both schools meet monthly to coordinate their lessons, so all students will progress in their learning together. Leadership teams were put together at each building and teachers have an instructional coach to work with.
She pointed out that writing was where students have the greatest need. The teachers are tracking data to see if goals and needs are being met. The district is using Fountas and Pinnell material for reading and Lucy Calkins material for writing.
In other business, the board:
- Approved paying out either $500 or $1,000 to 14 Oda B. Shaw scholarship recipients and approved hiring the following: Kayla Ulfig, high school art teacher; Diana Bush and Torrie Hofer, JH/HS shared cashiers; Morgan Gosney, temporary paraprofessional; and coaches including Ryan McDonald, JH 7th grade girls’ basketball and Gail Hahn, HS winter assistant cheer.
- Approved the Taylor Ridge Baseball Association’s construction of a new concession stand at Taylor Ridge Elementary school at no cost to the district. The association raised $10,000 for the project.
- Learned about an upcoming dinner fundraiser set for Nov. 14 sponsored by the Rockridge Schools Foundation. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 students or $50 for a family. A special thanksgiving presentation will honor two Rockridge “Rock Stars” alumni — AugE Kerres and Glen Cook. Tickets can be purchased at www.rockridgeschoolsfoudation.org or contact Heidi Schultz at (309) 781-1421.