Rockridge Junior High first-quarter honor roll

The Mercer County Board of Education learned the upcoming levy should generate approximately $365,000 in additional revenue for the school district based on a rising equalized assessed valuation of property in the county. The proposed tax rate of $4.849 is slightly lower than last year’s rate of $4.859 per $100 of assessed valuation. ”For the owner of a $100,000 home this is a reduction of $3.33,” said Scott Petrie, superintendent.