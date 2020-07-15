Rock Island schools to open year remotely, have blended learning after Sept 8.

In a 6-1 vote, Rock Island-Milan School Board members on Wednesday approved a plan to start the year remotely for all students and keep the calendar unchanged. Students can move to a blended learning plan after Labor Day if health conditions allow.
The board approved a Return to Learn plan that will see staff begin work July 30. From Aug. 3 through Aug. 5, staff will engage in remote learning planning days. Students will begin full remote learning Aug. 6. Students and staff will transition to a blended learning model, allowing for in-person and remote learning, on Sept. 8 pending citywide health concerns.
Students who opt for the blended learning model will attend on campus two-days a week, on an A/B schedule, and three days remotely. Wednesday will be a remote learning day district-wide. Parents will be asked to make a choice by Aug. 14 if they want full remote learning or blended learning.
Board member Marji Boeye cast the lone no vote Wednesday, stating she believes the district should be offering choices to families from Day 1 of the school year for in-person and remote learning. She said other local districts were able to offer that, and she believes Rock Island-Milan should do the same.
School board members were scheduled to approve a similar Return to Learn plan June 30 but opted to push back that decision in favor of additional surveying of stakeholders. The district received more than 5,700 survey responses from parents/guardians, students and staff.
Superintendent Reginald Lawrence said survey responses showed many did not want the district to push back its start date for the year. Lawrence said the survey also showed 44% of families would not feel comfortable sending their children back under current health guidelines. He said that number was significant because although it represented 1,493 responses from parents and guardians, those individuals might have more than one child in the district.
On the district's staff survey, 30% said they would feel very uncomfortable returning under the guidelines. The question was asked on a five-point scale, with only 10%, or 58 staff members, saying they felt very comfortable returning. Lawrence said essentially 48% of teachers said they would be uncomfortable returning at this time.
Union leaders also shared their own survey data from teacher and paraprofessionals. Rock Island Education Association President Andrew Hains said 92% of members took the RIEA survey and 94% of respondents supported remote learning until the district could safely start blended learning. Hains said RIEA members needed an articulated plan for health and safety.
Board President Gary Rowe thanked all those individuals who took part in surveys and planning councils. He said the district would continue its work.
“This is your school system, not ours,” he said. “It’s what you will make it. Believe me, this is not our final action. We’ll continue monitoring where we are going.”
Now that board members have approved the plan, Lawrence said the district has detailed draft documents outlining the many intricacies for both blended and remote learning. Those documents will be shared on the district’s website.
In addition to the district survey, which ran from July 3 through July 13, administrators said several planning committees and subcommittees met. Various stakeholders, including teachers, administrators and community representatives, also convened to make plans and provide input.
Lawrence said the district would adhere to state guidelines, including required face coverings, limiting gatherings to 50 or fewer individuals in one space, required social distancing and symptom screening. Increased school-wide cleaning and disinfection is also required.
Acquiring personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies is part of the district’s hurdle, administrators said. Some orders for masks and other equipment have fallen through or are delayed. Chief Financial Officer Bob Beckwith said the dilemma was the district was not the only one working to secure needed supplies and running into back orders. He said the district’s longest lead time was four weeks for a reusable face mask order.
Before casting their votes, board members heard half an hour of public comment from eight individuals. Those who spoke included concerned parents and staff members, including veteran high school science teacher Lori Anderson. She urged the district to work in a unified fashion to serve students. She said the district’s surveys were far too limited, and she questioned who was involved in creating the district’s plans. She questioned if families truly want to risk exposure. On another note, she also asked that the district create a diverse task force to address racial concerns.
Also Wednesday, board members approved several technology-related purchases to support remote learning. Lawrence said the district was striving toward one-to-one technology that would provide devices for all students.
Board members approved contracts for $768,200 to CDW-G, Vernon Hills, Ill., for 3,200 Chromebooks and 27 Lenovo Laptops; and $4,500 to Apple, Austin, Texas, for three Mac Books. The board also approved a $102,000 three-year contract with GoGuardian Suite, a classroom management tool. The district also purchased routers and Verizon Cellular subscriptions for community internet equity for a total cost of $71,250. CARES, Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security, funding was used for those purchases.
Information Technology Director Troy Bevans said the district was working to make sure there was internet and device equity among students through a variety of approaches.
Board members Wednesday also met in closed session but took no action.
