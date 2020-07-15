Rock Island schools to open year remotely, have blended learning after Sept 8.

Now that board members have approved the plan, Lawrence said the district has detailed draft documents outlining the many intricacies for both blended and remote learning. Those documents will be shared on the district’s website.

In addition to the district survey, which ran from July 3 through July 13, administrators said several planning committees and subcommittees met. Various stakeholders, including teachers, administrators and community representatives, also convened to make plans and provide input.

Lawrence said the district would adhere to state guidelines, including required face coverings, limiting gatherings to 50 or fewer individuals in one space, required social distancing and symptom screening. Increased school-wide cleaning and disinfection is also required.

Acquiring personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies is part of the district’s hurdle, administrators said. Some orders for masks and other equipment have fallen through or are delayed. Chief Financial Officer Bob Beckwith said the dilemma was the district was not the only one working to secure needed supplies and running into back orders. He said the district’s longest lead time was four weeks for a reusable face mask order.