Rock Island-Milan superintendent reflects on first 100 days

Superintendent Reginald Lawrence reflected on first 100 days in the Rock Island-Milan School District at Tuesday’s board of education meeting and shared stakeholder survey results about the district’s strengths and areas for improvement.

Lawrence joined the district June 3, but his first 100 days report focused on July 31 through Jan. 28.

“For me, July 31, 2019, will go down as one of the most exciting days of my life because it served as an important first for me; my first official student contact day as superintendent of Rock Island-Milan School District No. 41.”

Lawrence said his time leading up to that date was spent gaining valuable connections in the community and forming important connections with school board members, administrators and other staff members.

Lawrence shared his insights and actions taken thus far toward three district priorities: a commitment to equity, enhancing family and community engagement, and sustaining systems for effective and efficient operations.

During his initial school building visits, Lawrence said he familiarized himself with the structures and got to see students engaged in lessons and participating in project-based activities.