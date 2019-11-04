Rock Island-Milan stakeholders can share their opinions on the school district at three special events planned in November as part of superintendent Reginald Lawrence II’s “Listen and Learn Tour."
This Saturday, the public is invited to gather from 8 a.m. to 9 am. at the Rock Island Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave. That same day, the second session will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Rock Island Southwest Library, 9010 Ridgewood Rd., Rock Island.
The third event will offer “Soup with the Supt.” from 4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., Nov. 26, at the Rock Island High School cafeteria, 1400 25th Ave., Rock Island.
These public listening sessions are part of Lawrence’s “first 100 days” plan. According to a district release, Lawrence will be gathering additional feedback at school events. The aim is to offer parents, teachers and students “safe opportunities” to share questions, concerns or suggestions.
“I want every community stakeholder - students, teachers, parents, board members, office staff, custodians, everyone – to know that their voices matter,” Lawrence said. “And understand that, in our combined efforts, we are all responsible for the success of our schools and students.”
The three main questions Lawrence is seeking to ask stakeholders are:
- What do you perceive as positives/strengths of the Rock Island-Milan School District?
- What do you perceive as areas for improvement within the Rock Island-Milan School District?
- What specific requests/actions are needed to enhance the educational and academic experience for Rock Island-Milan students?
Stakeholders can also submit input on these questions via the district’s website, www.rimsd41.org.
According to the release, Lawrence plans to publish a summary of findings at the end of the 100 days. This summary is to include observations and trends that came to light from the listening sessions.