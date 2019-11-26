ROCK ISLAND — Administrators lauded academic growth made by the Rock Island-Milan School District and said they remain committed to improving the district’s graduation rate.
Administrators and staff reported on all three areas of the district’s strategic plan during Tuesday’s quarterly update. School board members heard reports on increasing student achievement, building respectful relationships and improving operations.
Assistant superintendent Kathy Ruggeberg said the district should be proud about the “incredible gains” the district has made in the areas of academic growth. Scores from the Illinois Assessment of Readiness show 22% of students met or exceeded expectations for English language arts and 21% met or exceeded in the area of math. She said while these scores fall below the state averages and district targets, it does reflect significant growth for the district over the past four years in percent of students meeting or exceeding.
Additionally, she said, the district’s growth percentile in English language arts and math for the Illinois Assessment of Readiness matched the state’s growth percentile. The district’s growth percentile was higher compared to other Illinois schools in the metropolitan Quad Cities.
According to the Illinois Report Card, 38% of students in the state met or exceeded in the area of English language arts and 32% met or exceeded for math.
“It’s been tough,” Ruggeberg said. “To see the state grow 1% and us to have grown 6 and 7%. That’s impressive. It’s a huge celebration to our entire staff.”
The 2018-2019 Illinois Report Card identified seven district schools as commendable: Rock Island High School, Denkmann, Earl Hanson, Eugene Field, Rock Island Center for Math and Science, Ridgewood and Thomas Jefferson. Five schools were identified as underperforming: Edison, Washington, Frances Willard, Longfellow, and Rock Island Academy.
The newest Illinois Report Card data was made available this fall. School board members and superintendent Reginald Lawrence discussed the complexity of the information available in the report and said they would like to make understanding the report easier for families.
The full report can be viewed at www.illinoisreportcard.com.
Staff also discussed a united push to improve the high school’s graduation rate. Rock Island High School principal Jeff Whitaker said the district’s goal this year is to have 86% of students on track to graduate. He said a target graduation rate has yet to be determined. The current rate is 77%.
“We want every student to graduate,” he said. “We know it’s not going to turn around over night.”
In other business, board members:
- Met in closed session for about a half hour before returning to approve two personnel decisions. Board members voted unanimously to approve the non-certified termination of an unnamed staff member. In a separate vote, board members unanimously approved the absence without pay for an unnamed certified staff member.
- Voted to approve two new high school courses: education internship and coding. These courses will be offered during the 2020-2021 school year.
- Voted to approve the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 district calendars. Board members discussed publicizing the calendars and seeking more public input in the forming of future calendars.