Rock Island-Milan School District approves architect for construction projects

Rock Island-Milan School Board members on Tuesday tapped Legat Architects for $17 million in long-awaited construction projects for the district.

Board members voted to approve hiring Legat for architectural services to tackle the remaining projects on the district-wide construction list, with board members Terell Williams and Tiffany Stoner-Harris absent for the vote.

Board president Gary Rowe said he was thrilled to see the district move forward.

“I think it’s exciting,” he said. “It’s the benefit of the 1% sales tax.”

Rowe said the board’s action will allow the district to bond out the anticipated 1% sales tax revenues and take advantage of favorable interest rates.

Projects at the high school include $4.3 million for a production kitchen, $2 million for carpet and flooring, a $2.1 million secure entryway, $1.7 million for a commons addition, and $2.1 million for a cafeteria remodel and expansion. Also included are $1.15 for bleachers at the field house.

At Washington Junior High, projects include remodeling science rooms for $700,000 and $2.1 for a secure entryway and cafeteria addition. Both Washington and Edison junior high are also slated for new bleachers, estimated at $225,000 at each school.

