Rock Island-Milan School Board approves levy

ROCK ISLAND — School board members voted Tuesday to adopt the 2019 tax levy, which is expected to generate an estimated $30.8 million for the Rock Island-Milan School District.
Prior to casting their votes, board members held a public hearing on the levy. No comments were received. The 2019 levy is expected to generate about $1.1 million more than the 2018 extended levy. Board member Megan Wilson was absent for the vote, and all other board members voted to approve the levy.
Also Tuesday, board members cast a split vote to approve a contract for professional coaching for three new principals in the district with provider Diana Anita Allen. The contract, which is not to exceed $7,000, is for the current school year and is to be completed by June 30, 2020.
Board member Terell Williams voted against the contract, with all other present board members voting yes.
Williams said it was his understanding from previous board discussions that the district was working to build the internal capacity to forgo hiring an external professional coach. Assistant superintendent of human resources Egan Colbrese said the district continues to work toward that goal, but it also values the work that has already been provided by Allen and said outside insight is only a benefit to the district.
“That outside knowledge is what helps us move forward,” Colbrese said.
Board member Marji Boeye requested a summary report be created by Allen at the end of the year to document the success of the program, the number of hours worked and other details. She said she has known Allen for a long time and believes she’s a great person for this role.
Superintendent Reginald Lawrence said he had positive coaching experiences he’s had in his career and believes it is important everyone has coaches.
“We all need to continue to grow,” he said.
Board members will next meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a special session at the Black Hawk College Adult Learning Center, 4610 Black Hawk Commons Dr., Rock Island. The board will continue its discussion on capital projects with chief financial officer Bob Beckwith, with the goal of prioritizing a long-standing needs list. Also slated for that meeting is an executive session on employee matters.
In other business, board members:
- Took no action following a closed session on employee matters.
- Approved the purchase of $37,400 in playground equipment from the Playground Equipment Company, of Madison, Wisc., to be installed at Frances Willard Elementary.
- Heard public comment form Ed Yancy, who urged the board to remember any decision they make regarding repairing or replacing the Rock Island High School pool will impact the entire community. In a separate matter, board members approved a $6,500 contract with J.L. Brady for a pool pump replacement.