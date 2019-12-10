Rock Island-Milan School Board approves levy

ROCK ISLAND — School board members voted Tuesday to adopt the 2019 tax levy, which is expected to generate an estimated $30.8 million for the Rock Island-Milan School District.

Prior to casting their votes, board members held a public hearing on the levy. No comments were received. The 2019 levy is expected to generate about $1.1 million more than the 2018 extended levy. Board member Megan Wilson was absent for the vote, and all other board members voted to approve the levy.

Also Tuesday, board members cast a split vote to approve a contract for professional coaching for three new principals in the district with provider Diana Anita Allen. The contract, which is not to exceed $7,000, is for the current school year and is to be completed by June 30, 2020.

Board member Terell Williams voted against the contract, with all other present board members voting yes.

Williams said it was his understanding from previous board discussions that the district was working to build the internal capacity to forgo hiring an external professional coach. Assistant superintendent of human resources Egan Colbrese said the district continues to work toward that goal, but it also values the work that has already been provided by Allen and said outside insight is only a benefit to the district.

