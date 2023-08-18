All Rock Island Public Libraries will be closed Monday, Aug. 21st for staff's annual in-service day.
The one-day closure affects the Rock Island Downtown Library, Watts-Midtown Branch, Southwest Branch and Library2Go bookmobile routes.
All locations will resume normal hours Tuesday, Aug. 22, and the Library2Go bookmobile will make its regular afterschool stop Tuesday at Longfellow Elementary from 3-4 p.m.
Andrea Martinez, a science teacher at West Liberty High School, holds a sheep heart while leading a free dissection science workshop for area teens at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Thirteen-year-old Liam Houtekier, who attends Washington Junior High School in Rock Island, inspects a sheep heart while dissecting a "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Lillie Estes, 15, of Sherrard, dissects a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Thirteen-year-old Liam Houtekier, who attends Washington Junior High School in Rock Island, examines tissue under a magnifying glass while dissecting a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Siblings Alex (17, left) and Emma Heath (13, right) dissect a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Siblings, Alex (17, left) and Emma Heath (13, right) dissect a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) with science teacher Andrea Martinez at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Lillie Estes, 15, of Sherrard, dissects a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023.
See area teens poke and prod sheep specimens at free dissection science workshop:
A glimpse into the free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023.
