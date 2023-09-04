Rock Island High School will release early on Tuesday due to the heat.
Rock Island-Milan School District announced Monday that the high school will let out at 1:30 p.m. "due to the excessive heat and a significant number of rooms with no air conditioning."
All other schools in the district will be on their regular schedule.
The National Weather Service is forecasting highs around 93 degrees in the area on Tuesday, before temperatures are supposed to cool on Wednesday and through the rest of the week.
Extreme heat led the district to cancel classes or dismiss early at
several schools in late August, including at the high school. The high school is in the middle of an HVAC project that includes replacing the chiller. A temporary air conditioning system has been set up but was unable to keep up, district officials said.
Photos: Rock Island High School graduation
Rock Island schools Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence shakes the hand of Rock Island graduate Branden Colvin Jr. during graduation ceremonies Saturday at Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline. Colvin is the son of Branden Colvin, one of the missing individuals at The Davenport apartment building that collapsed Sunday at 324 Main St. in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rock Island school board member Tracy Pugh gives the diploma to graduate Branden Colvin Jr. during graduation ceremonies Saturday at Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline. Colvin is the son of Branden Colvin, one of the missing individuals at The Davenport apartment building that collapsed Sunday at 324 Main St. in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rock Island high school principal Jeff Whitaker shakes the hand of Rock Island graduate Braden Colvin Jr., the son of Braden Colvin — one of the missing individuals at The Davenport apartment building that collapsed at 324 Main St. on Sunday.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rock Island school superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence shakes the hand of Rock Island graduate Kyle Malik Westerfield during graduation ceremonies Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rock Island High School graduates toss their caps in to the air at the conclusion of graduation ceremonies Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rock Island graduate Anterrious Harrell celebrates with his diploma as he crosses the stage during the Rock Island High School's graduation ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rock Island High School graduate Samuel Niyonkuru celebrates as he crosses the stage during graduation ceremonies Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rock Island High School graduate Madalynn Rose Maxey hoist her diploma up high as she crosses the stage during graduation ceremonies Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rock Island graduate Anterrious Harrell points to his diploma as he crosses the stage during the Rock Island High School's graduation ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rock Island High School graduates toss their caps in to the air at the conclusion of graduation ceremonies Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rock Island High School graduate Madalynn Rose Maxey hoist her diploma up high as she crosses the stage during graduation ceremonies Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rock Island High School graduate Madelyn Maidak gives the student address during graduation ceremonies Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rock Island High School graduate Keller Mathews gives the student address during graduation ceremonies Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rock Island High School's graduation ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rock Island High School's graduation ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rock Island High School's graduation ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rock Island High School's graduation ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rock Island High School's graduation ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
A seat in the graduates section in memory of student Faith Monnah Zulu at the Rock Island High School's graduation ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rock Island High School's graduation ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rock Island High School's graduation ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rock Island High School's graduation ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rock Island High School's graduation ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rock Island High School's graduation ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Rock Island High School's graduation ceremony Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
