Rock Island High School will release early on Tuesday due to the heat.

Rock Island-Milan School District announced Monday that the high school will let out at 1:30 p.m. "due to the excessive heat and a significant number of rooms with no air conditioning."

All other schools in the district will be on their regular schedule.

The National Weather Service is forecasting highs around 93 degrees in the area on Tuesday, before temperatures are supposed to cool on Wednesday and through the rest of the week.

Extreme heat led the district to cancel classes or dismiss early at several schools in late August, including at the high school. The high school is in the middle of an HVAC project that includes replacing the chiller. A temporary air conditioning system has been set up but was unable to keep up, district officials said.

