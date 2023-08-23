Due to the extreme heat expected Thursday and issues with the air conditioning, classes at Rock Island High School and the Rock Island Center for Math and Science are canceled for the day.

According to a news release issued by the district, there will be no YMCA before- or after-school programs at the RICMS. Students attending the after-school program at the Martin Luther King Center may go at the typical time or as early as 8 a.m.

In A Kid’s World, Skip-A-Long, Rock Island Day Care and Small Hands, Big Hearts will allow students already enrolled to attend on Thursday.

Information about athletic events will be released by the coaches.

Rock Island High School and the RICMS are expected to be in session on Friday.

The high temperature Thursday is expected to reach 101 degrees, according to the forecast issued Wednesday night by the National Weather Service, Davenport.