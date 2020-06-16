Parents share thoughts, concerns about Moline schools

One hundred stakeholders of the Moline-Coal Valley School District took part in a virtual community conversation meeting Tuesday. Parents shared their gratitude for educators who adapted quickly during school closures this spring, and they expressed their concerns for fall.
Tuesday’s virtual meeting was led by Superintendent Rachel Savage, School Board President Sangeetha Raypati and board member Erin Waldron-Smith. During the hourlong meeting, Savage asked attendees to share what went well with remote learning, what needs to be adjusted if remote learning returns, and what the district should consider when looking ahead to August.
The school district has previously hosted periodic in-person community conversation nights, but this was the first virtual offering on Zoom. The event reached capacity at 100 attendees, and district officials said in the future they will consider moving to a different format for web conferencing to ensure attendance is not limited.
Savage said she was grateful for the parent engagement, and she is taking every comment and bit of feedback she receives from parents to help develop Moline-Coal Valley’s return-to-learn plans. She said, like parents, she is eager to have the district’s plans for the fall wrapped up, but the district is still waiting on guidance from the state.
“These are really important decisions. Not only are we making decisions that impact the education for our students but most importantly their physical health and social emotional well-being,” Savage said.
Savage said as the district waited for state guidance, possibly another week or two, it was being advised to collect as much input as possible. In addition to Tuesday’s parent feedback, the district recently sent out a survey to staff, and a parent survey will be sent out soon.
Several parents expressed their gratitude to Moline-Coal Valley teachers for continuing to educate students this spring after schools closed in March because of COVID-19. Parents also asked for tutorials or possibly a workshop for parents and caregivers to learn about the different technology platforms students may use at home, and they shared concerns about students losing out on socialization time with peers.
Some parents also expressed their concerns about if schools return to in-person education but students are required to wear masks.
Parent Patty Wood asked if remote learning would still be an option made available to families who are not comfortable sending their kids back to school if the masks were required all day.
“We know this will be a concern for some parents,” Savage said. “We want to do the most allowable per the state department of health.”
Savage said she knew even if students were allowed to return to school per the state, that did not mean the risk was gone. She said the parent survey would gauge how families felt about masks and other issues.
“We want to gauge the number of parents who feel that way and figure out a way to accommodate them.”
Kellie Smart said she had concerns that students missed out on a whole quarter of their learning and whether adjustments would be made for that. She said she also was concerned about students learning new material in a remote setting.
Savage said because the district could plan and prepare for the possibility of remote learning, parents should expect more structure and more consistency. She said she also believed the state department of education was working on reshaping essential learning standards to meet students’ needs.
Waldron-Smith said she shared Smart’s concerns, but she believes Moline-Coal Valley will do everything to work within state requirements to prepare teachers and students. She said she appreciated all individuals who were helping to shape this conversation.
“I’m really proud of the Moline community for being engaged in helping us move forward during this,” she said.
