Parents note lack of busing in Coal Valley

Terstriep said she and her husband, Bill, are working parents and they have to rely on a “community approach” of grandparents and neighbors to get their children, one middle schooler and one high schooler, to school every day.

“We don’t even have the option for a city bus or even the chance to hire anyone …” she said. “I would really tell any young family to not move to Coal Valley. If you are a working family — you could be in real hot water.”

Fellow Coal Valley parent Karlyn Crosby said that is exactly what her family is mulling over. She said they purchased their house 14 years ago, but now are considering options as their 4-year-old daughter approaches elementary school age.

“We would like to send her to Bicentennial, but John Deere has no buses,” she said. “We’re looking to move – that’s a big issue for working families.”

Both Rayapati and Savage said they heard these concerns loud and clear and they came prepared with a handout on the history of transportation in Moline-Coal Valley.

The background sheet noted the district has only ever provided transportation for special needs students, as required by federal and state law.