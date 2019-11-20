WHAT WE KNOW: Orion school district was able to lower its tax rate the last couple of years because of surplus funds in the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund balance. The district has been spending that balance down and is now levying what it's spending.
WHAT'S NEW: The board approved a tax levy of $6,470,787. Equalized assessed valuation (EAV) in the district rose by $5 million this year to $153,500,000 in both Henry and Rock Island counties (with approximately $12.5 million in Rock Island County). The projected tax rate based on the tentative E.A.V. is $4.67 per $100 assessed valuation, which is up one cent from last year.
WHAT'S NEXT: Superintendent Joe Blessman noted the prospect of a fine arts auditorium was discussed at the Nov. 12 town hall meeting and said the next step would be to form a committee and take tours of local auditoriums. He said a conceptual drawing would follow. He also said the district could look into construction of a preschool classroom to replace the existing prefabricated structure. He said the district still needs to decide whether to use a room it currently has or connect a preschool classroom by a corridor.
The board also hired Amy Kayser and Brandon Wilkerson as middle school assistant track coaches and Robert Nicholson as custodian.
Board members also endorsed the idea of letting local school districts decide whether to allow staff with all training and certifications to bring concealed carry weapons to school. The issue will be voted on at the Nov. 22-24 school board convention. "It's giving districts the option that if they choose to go forward with it, they could," said board president Peter Nedved. "Mercer County brought it up last year." Board member Karl Kane agreed. "I think any time you make a decision at a lower level, it's a good thing."